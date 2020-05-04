SUCCESS INSIDER: ‘Mini MBAs’ that will give you a taste of business school for a fraction of the cost

If you want a business school education without the time or costs, try a “mini MBA,” which could earn you a certificate from a top institution in a matter of weeks for under $6,000. We have the details on how to get one.

This week, we have 34 business books you should read before turning 30, how employers can stock up on coronavirus tests before returning to work, insights from the CEO of Poshmark, and more.

How State Farm’s CEO is navigating the insurance titan and its 77,000 associates through a ‘fundamental societal reset’

State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord said the coronavirus pandemic is prompting a “fundamental societal reset.” Here’s how he is leading the insurer and its 77,000 associates through the shift.

What companies need to know about stocking up on coronavirus tests for employees before reopening offices

The post-pandemic workplace involves face masks, distance, and lots of coronavirus tests. Here’s how you can acquire test kits for employees, and what precautions you should take before bringing people back to the office.

Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra explains what made his app resilient to the pandemic and why it’s the ‘new normal’ of shopping

Poshmark founder and CEO, Manish Chandra, said the app’s fundamental business model has enabled the company to operate through the coronavirus pandemic without extensive changes. He predicts that the future of retail will be more personalized and immersive, with resale at the forefront.

34 business books every professional needs to read before turning 30

If you’ve got some extra time on your hands, consider using it to improve your professional prospects. These business books – whose authors include psychologists, execs at top tech companies, and marketing experts – will help you build the foundation for a successful career. (Even those of us in the 30-plus crowd will benefit from their wisdom!)

