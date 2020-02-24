Suki the Adventure Cat travels the world with her owners, and their photo album will give you serious wanderlust

caption Suki isn’t afraid to get near the water. source Martina Gutfreund

Suki is a 3-year-old Bengal cat from Alberta, Canada, who travels the world with her owner, Martina Gutfreund.

Recently they spent two months in Europe, where they visited 11 countries.

Gutfreund introduced Suki to a leash when she was a kitten and now the cat wears it on their adventures.

They share their travels with their 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Suki the Bengal cat was adopted by Martina Gutfreund just over three years ago, and together, they’ve been on adventures around the world.

Suki, who is based in Alberta, Canada, has amassed an Instagram following of 1.8 million, and people can’t seem to get enough of her wild adventures. Many users comment on how “magical” and “fairytale”-like the shots are.

Gutfreund told Insider that since Suki came into her and her partner’s life they spend “far more time outside in a much more relaxed way.”

“Travelling with a cat means you need to soften your pace, and that gives you the opportunity to really enjoy the little moments,” she said.

Here are some of their most beautiful photos. You can find more on their Instagram page.

Martina Gutfreund adopted Suki three years ago.

caption Suki and Gutfreund. source Martina Gutfruend

The two soon became inseparable and Gutfreund discovered her cat’s adventurous spirit.

She trained Suki to walk on a leash so they could explore the world together.

caption Suki and Gutfreund in Canada. source Martina Gutfreund

Gutfreund, who is pictured with Suki in Canada, told Insider that when you’re leash training, “it is so important to listen to your kitty.”

“You want them to associate it with positive experiences, so if they have never been outside do not try to take them out on the first day. Reward them with lots of treats for wearing the harness, and only keep it on for 5-10 minutes at a time,” she said.

They’re originally from Alberta, Canada, and have taken advantage of the country’s parks.

caption Suki in the mountains when she was just 8 months old. source Martina Gutfreund

This photo was taken in the mountains in Canada when Suki was just 8 months old.

“[Suki] is our biggest motivator for getting out of the house – and that is good for us on so many levels!” Gutfreund said.

Suki isn’t afraid to get near water, and her posing skills make for some incredible shots.

caption Suki posing on a boat. source Martina Gutfreund

When asked how she gets Suki to sit for photos, Gutfreund said, “Suki generally just likes to sit and take it all in, so that part is pretty easy! I also put my camera settings on high continuous shoot mode with a fast shutter speed, which makes it much easier to capture a good shot even if the moment lasted a split second.”

She’s also an all-weather cat, and is outside rain or shine.

caption Suki with her raincoat on in the Amazon rainforest. source Martina Gutfreund

Gutfreund and Suki went to the Amazon rainforest together.

She’s a fan of the snow, too.

caption Suki with her winter coat on. source Martina Gutfruend

Suki has a kitty-sized sweater to keep her warm in winter.

Suki’s model-like poses and adventurous spirit have helped her amass a huge Instagram following.

caption Suki at the beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. source Martina Gutfreund

Suki’s account, @sukiicat, has 1.8 million followers and regularly gets over 100,000 likes on each photo.

Here she is pictured at the beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

But to Gutfreund, the most important thing is the time she gets to spend with her cat.

caption Suki near a river in Canada. source Martina Gutfreund

“It is such a joy to be able to share these experiences with your little companion. I have truly never felt a bond with a pet like I have with Suki. We are completely inseparable, and I think a lot of that comes down to building friendship and trust through travel,” she said.

They recently took a trip through Europe and explored 11 countries in two months.

caption Suki in Pisa, Italy. source Martina Gutfreund

Gutfreund took Suki to Europe on a plane, and she managed to stay calm. She said that Suki “makes a fuss during takeoff and landing for a few minutes as the air pressure is changing. After that she is really calm and just sleeps.”

They saw some incredibly picturesque places on their trip.

caption Suki and Gutfreund in Riomaggiore, Italy. source Martina Gutfruend

Like these colorful buildings in Riomaggiore, Italy.

Suki appears to love traveling and exploring places.

caption Suki in Moab, Utah, in October 2019. source Martina Gutfreund

On one walk, Suki walked 2.5 miles on her own, and Gutfreund said that was probably one of her favorite adventures.

Gutfreund has developed a special bond with Suki, and can tell how she’s feeling on their adventures.

caption Suki on Halloween. source Martina Gutfreund

According to Gutfreund, Suki loved their trip to Europe.

“Croatia and the Czech Republic seemed to be Suki’s favorites. You can always tell which places excite her by how much she wants to walk, and she was an unstoppable force while we were there!” she said.

Even though Suki mostly walks, Gutfreund also has a kitty backpack to carry her.

caption Martina carries Suki around in her cat backpack. source Martina Gutfruend

In case Suki gets tired or doesn’t feel like walking, Gutfreund always has her kitty backpack on hand.

Suki has taught her owners to stop and enjoy the little things.

caption Suki in Alberta, Canada, this past January. source Martina Gutfreund

Getfreund and her partner, who run a business full-time, used to try to pack as many activities as possible into their trips. That’s no longer the case.

“Suki has taught us to slow down,” she said. “Sometimes she is literally just in the mood to sit in the shade watching the birds, and that ends up being what we do!”

If you’re thinking of getting your own Bengal cat after reading this, be prepared for a high-energy pet, Gutfreund said.

caption Suki on a boat in Lake Louise in Alberta in October 2019. source Martina Gutfreund

To those wanting to adopt a Bengal of their own, Gutfreund said it’s only wise “if you truly have the time and commitment.”

“Bengals typically have very high energy, and require a lot of mental stimulation to be happy,” she said. “If you do not have time to play with them or take them outside on a regular basis this may not be the type of cat for you!”