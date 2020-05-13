‘Summer House’ star Paige DeSorbo has mastered the stylish loungewear trend. Here’s what she wore every day for a week.

caption Paige DeSorbo’s favorite places to shop include Zara, Pretty Little Thing, and Nasty Gal. source Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo, a fashion influencer and reality star on Bravo’s “Summer House,” walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

After joining the show in its third season, the 27-year-old started sharing her affordable fashion looks on Instagram in a series called “Outfit Deets.”

While she’s been home, DeSorbo’s has been wearing lots of matching sets, as well as pairing regular tops with sweatpants.

Paige DeSorbo made waves when she joined season three of Bravo’s “Summer House.”

Before the 27-year-old reality star became a part of the show, she worked as an executive assistant at ABC News and had a recurring Instagram series called “Front Paige News,” where she would share the top five news stories of the day.

After joining “Summer House,” DeSorbo’s following grew, so she decided to start sharing her affordable outfits in a new series called “Outfit Deets.”

Speaking to Insider, DeSorbo described her style as “classy and timeless” but also “trendy,” as she is a fan of wearing “looks that will only be in for one season.”

“If it makes you feel good, you should wear it,” DeSorbo said. “There is no right or wrong with fashion. It’s about trying things out and seeing what you feel good in.”

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked DeSorbo to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in April.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Sunday, DeSorbo wore a lavender set with matching socks to relax around the house.

caption DeSorbo started her week lounging around her parents’ house in Albany, New York. source Paige DeSorbo

DeSorbo normally lives in New York City, but as a result of the pandemic, she has been staying with her parents in Albany, New York.

She admitted that Sundays are about taking a break and just relaxing around the house. DeSorbo enjoyed the day in a $54 lavender cropped cardigan that she purchased from ASOS. The cardigan was paired with the matching $51 shorts. Both pieces were sold out at the time of writing.

DeSorbo also matched the fuzzy set to a pair of $50 cashmere sleep socks from KIP.

“I loved the color for spring and knew I had the perfect matching cashmere socks,” she said.

On Monday, DeSorbo wore another monochrome outfit. The reality star said she likes how you can still look put together in the matching outfit, even if it is a simple cropped sweater and sweatpants.

caption DeSorbo admitted she’s a big fan of wearing monochrome outfits. source Paige DeSorbo

DeSorbo paired a $30 cropped sweater from Pretty Little Thing with the $25 Ultimate Sweat Joggers. The fashion influencer explained that she likes to add gold jewelry to outfits like this one in order to give off a more polished look.

“Wearing a monochrome outfit helps your loungewear look way more expensive than it actually is,” she said. “One accessory I can’t live without is gold hoop earrings. I love mini chunky ones, and I love thin ones. Hoop earrings are something I have worn since I’ve had my ears pierced.”

On Tuesday, DeSorbo wore a cropped sweater with biker shorts, a clothing item she said she was a big fan of wearing even before spending her days at home.

caption DeSorbo admitted she usually wears an outfit she can work out in on Tuesday to force herself to at least try. source Paige DeSorbo

“Tuesdays are always the same every week,” she said. “I tell myself I’m going to work out and be healthier, so I try to trick myself into wearing something I could potentially exercise in if the mood strikes me,” she said.

On a recent Tuesday, DeSorbo wore a $30 sand-colored sweater from Pretty Little Thing that was sold out at the time of writing. She completed her casual outfit with a pair of black biker shorts from Amazon that cost $14.99.

“Black biker shorts are so versatile for any type of look, but they especially work for spending time at home,” DeSorbo told Insider. “I added a neutral top because I still wanted to look professional for a Zoom call.”

Wearing neutrals is a trend DeSorbo loves sporting no matter what the occasion is. “It’s about being comfortable but still feeling like I’m trendy,” she explained.

On Wednesday, DeSorbo skipped the classic black sweatpants and opted for a tan pair instead.

caption DeSorbo switched up her hair by doing a French braid because she was bored. source Paige DeSorbo

DeSorbo’s go-to style since staying at home has involved mixing and matching sweatpants with regular tops. On Wednesday, she wore a white ASOS crop top with a pair of $38 camel-colored joggers from Pretty Little Thing. She dressed up the look by adding dainty gold jewelry.

“I’m still in loungewear, but I felt like I actually put an outfit together,” DeSorbo said of her look.

ASOS and Pretty Little Thing are two of DeSorbo’s favorite places to shop, and she even has the apps for her preferred stores on her phone. She said some of her other favorites include Zara, Nasty Gal, and Missguided.

“When I’m bored and before I go to sleep, I’m always looking at clothes. Even if I’m not buying them, I always have a running cart of things,” she said.

“If there’s a piece that I love and can’t live without, I will buy it immediately,” DeSorbo added. “If there’s something I’m not too sure about, I’ll put it in my cart. If I think about it the next day, then I’ll know I need it.”

On Thursday, DeSorbo paired a Zara bodysuit that she considers a closet staple with matching sweatpants.

caption DeSorbo admitted she has the Zara bodysuit in every available color. source Paige DeSorbo

The $20 halter-neck bodysuit, which was sold out at the time of writing, is one clothing item that DeSorbo admitted to having in multiple colors, including black, beige, and a leopard print.

“I can still look presentable on a conference call and feel comfortable at the same time,” she said of the bodysuit. “It also gives off a very sleek, put-together vibe.”

Although DeSorbo is having fun sharing photos of her outfits on Instagram, she also admitted that she misses dressing up for a day spent out and about.

“I miss my regular NYC life, where I would go to a meeting and then be walking by a Zara and just popping in to see what they have,” she said. “I’m one of those people who plans my outfits the night before if I have to do something, so I miss putting outfits together and trying things on.”

On Friday, DeSorbo set the loungewear aside to participate in the pillow dress challenge that has been popular on Instagram.

caption DeSorbo’s mom was the one who told her she should use this feathery pillow from Marshalls. source Paige DeSorbo

“Fridays should still be fun, even if we’re all at home,” DeSorbo said.

That’s why she decided to participate in the pillow dress challenge that started going viral in April. Her mom, who Paige isn’t afraid to say is her biggest fashion influence, was the one who picked out the Marshalls pillow. The shoes and belt also belong to her mom, while the clutch is an old Forever 21 find.

“To this day, if I’m going somewhere important and don’t know what to wear, my mom is my first call. Or if I can’t decide between something, I call her and ask her opinion,” DeSorbo told Insider. “My mom will always send me things she sees online, or sometimes she will just mail me clothing she’s ordered for me because she knows what I like to wear and what I don’t.”

On Saturday, DeSorbo wore a matching lounge set to wrap up some work stuff.

caption DeSorbo ended her week wearing a neutral set. source Paige DeSorbo

To wrap up her week, DeSorbo wore a $95 off-the-shoulder sweater and high-waisted pant set from Nasty Gal, which was sold out at the time of writing.

“On Saturdays, I like to get myself ready for the coming week and finish anything I procrastinated on all week long,” she said.

DeSorbo admitted that her relationship with her followers has changed since she’s been sharing her outfit details on Instagram while at home.

“I never expected to become a fashion blogger in any sense of the word. It was never something I thought would happen,” she explained. “I feel like my followers are more like my friends, and they don’t judge me. We are just girlfriends chatting about what to buy.”