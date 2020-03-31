SUNeVision Announces Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Site on MEGA Campus in Hong Kong

Enabling Resilience and Seamless Cloud Experience in Mainland China and Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 March 2020 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (“SUNeVision”, SEHK: 1686), one of the largest data centre providers in Hong Kong, today announced a new Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute site in Hong Kong. Leveraging the strong connectivity on MEGA Campus and Hong Kong’s strategic position as a regional information hub, this second Azure ExpressRoute site in Hong Kong will enable customers in the city and Asia to enjoy greater resilience and better performance.





Enabling True Resilience and Seamless Cloud Connectivity

With this new Azure ExpressRoute site in Hong Kong, data will be directly and privately transferred to and from Microsoft Azure within MEGA-i, without going through the public internet. This is designed to enhance security, network and latency performance for customers and partners alike.





Enterprises can now directly connect to Azure in MEGA-i, either through an onsite point of presence (PoP) or via telco partners, managed service providers or cloud exchange platforms, which are already available on MEGA Campus.





Enterprises who are users of Azure in Hong Kong and Azure in mainland China will be able to establish private access across the regions, thanks to the strong ecosystem of network providers on MEGA Campus. Enterprises from neighbouring countries including Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Brunei will also be able to connect directly at MEGA-i now for seamless Azure experience.





Powering Direct Cloud Connectivity on MEGA Campus





SUNeVision extends the direct connectivity with Azure to other data centres on MEGA Campus via dedicated dark fibre network, MEGA Connect. With an aim to meet the growing demand in cloud connectivity, SUNeVision will launch its own cloud exchange platform this year. This addition will complement the existing partner ecosystem, where customers can choose from a full range of connectivity options that best suits their needs.





Supporting Quotes





“The addition of Azure ExpressRoute on MEGA Campus is a win-win to extend Microsoft Azure reach in the region. It also strengthens our position as a highly connected leading data centre provider in the cloud age bridging Hong Kong with mainland China and other Asian markets.”





Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer at SUNeVision





“Microsoft is pleased to deploy a second Azure ExpressRoute site in Hong Kong on MEGA Campus. As we continue to see strong cloud demand in the market, we believe Azure customers will benefit with a private network connectivity experience through SUNeVision, one of Asia’s most connected data centre providers.”





Ross Ortega, Partner Product Manager, Microsoft Azure Networking





About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with global top 10 connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.





SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Two and MEGA Plus. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through high-performance dedicated fibres and more than 14,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.





