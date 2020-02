THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WIN THE SUPER BOWL: Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about

caption Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years.

The Chiefs overcame a 20-10 second-half deficit with three-straight fourth-quarter touchdowns to win the game, 31-20.

Below, we tracked the biggest plays and moments from the big game.

The stars were on hand for the big game, including DJ Khaled, Jay Z, Keegan-Michael Key, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Meek Mill, Jerry Rice, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski, and Alex Rodriguez were also on hand.

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Miles Teller.

source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There was a tribute before the game for Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the other seven people who died in the tragic helicopter accident.

source Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters

And we’re off!

source Fox

If you had Robbie Gould as the first player to score in the Super Bowl, congrats! Gould opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal.

source John David Mercer/Reuters

The Chiefs set up their first touchdown when Andy Reid went for it on fourth-and-one near the goal line, ran a trick play, and picked up the first down.

Patrick Mahomes then put the Chiefs on the board with a run from the 1-yard line.

source Kyle Terada/Reuters

Jimmy Garoppolo took a big hit early in the second quarter and gave up an interception. This led to a field goal for the Chiefs and a 10-3 lead.

source Fox

But the 49ers quickly answered with a 7-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Kyle Juszczyk broken-tackle for a touchdown.

It looked like the 49ers were going to take the lead at the end of the first half, but a 42-yard pass to George Kittle was called back when he was flagged for pass interference.

Kittle did not appear to agree with the call.

source Fox

After a relatively brisk 1-hour, 19-minute first half, it was 10-10 at the midway mark.

source Fox

Then it was time for the real reason everybody was watching the Super Bowl — the refs … Wait. No. That’s not it.

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Oh right. The halftime show with J-Lo and Shakira.

source Elsa/Getty Images

J-Lo’s daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, stole the show.

source Elsa/Getty Images

People on social media had a field day with Shakira’s tongue move.

Beard game: STRONG

source Fox

After the 49ers opened the second half with a field goal to take the lead, Mahomes threw an ugly interception and suddenly it felt like the 49ers were dominating the game despite just a 3-point lead.

Of course, the defense ran to the end zone and took a team photo.

source John David Mercer/Reuters

The 49ers capitalized with another strong drive that ended with a Raheem Mostert 1-yard TD run.

source Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

A long pass to Tyreek Hill and a pass interference on Travis Kelce in the end zone set up a much-needed touchdown for the Chiefs to pull within 20-17 with six minutes to play.

source Fox

The Chiefs then clobbered Garoppolo on third down and got the stop they desperately needed.

Less than three minutes later, the Chiefs took the lead on this Damien Williams touchdown.

The touchdown was reviewed to see if he stepped out before crossing the line, but the call stood. It was close.

source Fox

The Chiefs stopped the 49ers on fourth down. There was nearly a delay-of-game call that would have given the 49ers another play, but the ball was snapped just as the clock hit zero.

source Fox

The Chiefs then sealed the win with a long run by Williams.

In a mild upset, Patrick Mahomes was named MVP.

source Jasen Vinlove/Reuters

And Andy Reid finally got his elusive Super Bowl win.