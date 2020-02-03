Microsoft’s Super Bowl ad featured the first female — and openly LGBTQ — coach to ever be in the NFL championship game. Watch the commercial here.

- source
- Al Bello/Getty Images
- Super Bowl LIV took place Sunday night, and saw the Kansas City Chiefs win in a come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
- The NFL championship game was record-setting in more ways than one: Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant coach for the 49ers, became the first female and openly LGTBQ coach to appear in the Super Bowl.
- Sowers’ feat was celebrated during the Super Bowl in Microsoft’s one-minute commercial during the game.
- In addition to showing off the capabilities of Microsoft’s Surface touchscreen laptop, the ad also traces Sowers’ journey from growing up in Kansas, to playing in the American women’s football league, to landing a job as an NFL coach.
- Watch the Super Bowl advertisement from Microsoft below.
