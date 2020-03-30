Your favorite Super Mario games are getting remastered for the Nintendo Switch, according to new reports

source Nintendo

Super Mario is nearly old enough to run for US president – the iconic Italian-American plumber turns 35 this September.

To celebrate, Nintendo is apparently remastering “most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalog,” according to a new report from VGC.

That history includes some Nintendo’s most iconic games: “Super Mario World” for Super Nintendo, “Super Mario 64” for Nintendo 64, and “Super Mario Galaxy” for Nintendo Wii, among others.

The Super Mario games getting the remaster treatment are “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy,” according to a report from Eurogamer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In just a few months, Nintendo’s most iconic video game character turns 35 – and it sounds like Nintendo’s celebrating the Italian-American plumber’s birthday with some major updates to classic Super Mario games.

“Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy” are all getting the remaster treatment for release on the company’s latest console, the Nintendo Switch, according to new reports from VGC and Eurogamer.

The company also reportedly plans to re-release “most of Super Mario’s 35-year back catalogue” on the Switch, the reports say.

For its part, Nintendo isn’t saying much – a representative told Business Insider, “We have nothing to announce on that topic.”

caption “Super Mario 64” was Nintendo’s first major 3D game featuring its figurehead character, Super Mario. source Nintendo

Nintendo’s Switch – the wildly popular game console launched by the Japanese gaming powerhouse back in March 2017 – is already home to several major Super Mario entries.

The console got its own main series Super Mario game in “Super Mario Odyssey,” and the Nintendo Switch Online service is home to foundational games in the series, including the original 3 Super Mario Bros. games for NES and “Super Mario World” for SNES.

But, according to the reports, major main series Super Mario games from the Nintendo 64 (“Super Mario 64”), Nintendo GameCube (“Super Mario Sunshine”), and Nintendo Wii (“Super Mario Galaxy”) are getting outright remastered for modern consoles.

It appears that other games from Super Mario history will simply be “ported” to the Switch, which is to say that they’ll be playable on the Switch in their original form. For example: “Super Mario 3D World” from the Nintendo Wii U is said to be coming to Switch as is, albeit in “deluxe” form, featuring “an array of new levels.”

Nintendo is reportedly a few months away from making its plans public, but we could hear more by June. Hopefully by that point, the Nintendo Switch will be back in stock.