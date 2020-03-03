Super Tuesday polling locations are taking extra precautions amid coronavirus outbreak, including offering hand sanitizer and letting voters drop off their ballots without leaving their cars

caption ANNANDALE, VA – MARCH 03: Women cast their votes in the Democratic presidential primary election at a polling location in Annandale Fire Station #8 on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Annandale, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. source (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Some United States polling stations are taking extra precautions to make sure Super Tuesday voting goes as smoothly as possible despite the coronavirus outbreak, NPR reported.

Poll workers are giving out hand sanitizer, disinfecting shared surfaces, and some stations are even offering curbside ballot drop off.

The disruption of coronavirus is not expected to affect turnout for the elections, especially in states where large portions of the population received absentee ballots.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some officials across the country are going the extra mile to reassure voters it’s safe to head to the polls and cast their vote during Super Tuesday’s election despite the growing outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, NPR reported Monday.

Polling stations stocked up on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and gloves to accommodate the voting operation, making sure to wipe down objects after voters since they share booths and pens to mark their ballots, according to the report.

Some polling stations even introduced curbside drop off for ballots, to limit person-to-person contact, according to NPR. And in some states, such as California, many voters received absentee ballots they could mail in.

There are more than 100 identified cases of coronavirus in U.S., some within the 14 states that are casting their vote Tuesday, but officials told NPR they don’t expect concerns of the virus to hamper turnout for voters or poll workers.

“We haven’t received very many calls from voters, or word of poll workers declining to show up,” John Gardner, the assistant registrar of voters in Solano County, California told NPR. “That’s a good sign.”

The CDC also created a set of preventative guidelines for poll workers and voters to follow in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

The primary guidelines for poll workers include staying home if they believe they are sick, frequently cleaning and disinfecting shared surfaces, and washing their hands.

As for voters, they are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water and take advantage of any offered hand sanitizers.