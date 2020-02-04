Surprising facts about the 2020 Oscars, from the cost of the event to the value of the gift bags

caption Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor for his role in “The Revenant” in 2016. source C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

WalletHub compiled a list of mind-boggling facts about the Oscars, such as the cost of the event, the value of the gift bags, and the boost to Los Angeles’ economy every year.

The average total cost for an A-list actress’ outfit is $10 million, but the most expensive outfit in Oscar history was Cate Blanchett’s in 2014. It cost $18.1 million.

The most nominated film this year is “Joker” with 11 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Since the first ceremony in 1929 – where tickets cost $5 each and 270 people attended – the Oscars have exploded.

Today, A-list guests spend millions on their ensembles, with Hollywood’s top celebrities spending an average of $10 million on their head-to-toe looks.

Ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, which are being held on Sunday, February 9, WalletHub compiled a list of facts about the Oscars, from the astronomical costs to who’s nominated for what.

The total cost of the ceremony is $44 million.

caption The set-up for the 2019 Academy Awards. source Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The awards show consists of multiple events including a luncheon, the Governors Awards, and the Governors Ball.

It takes 900 hours for 18 workers to install the red carpet.

caption A worker smooths out the red carpet. source David McNew/Getty Images

And that’s just the carpet.

The red carpet itself costs a whopping $24,700.

caption The red carpet totals 50,000 square feet. source David McNew/Getty Images

The 50,000-square-foot carpet actually has its own security detail, with bodyguards hired specifically to stop anyone from vandalizing it.

The average total cost for an A-list actress’ outfit is $10 million.

caption Cate Blanchett in 2014. source Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Cate Blanchett’s 2014 look cost $18.1 million – the most expensive outfit in Oscars history. That year she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Woody Allen film, “Blue Jasmine.”

Hollywood spends more than $100 million on awards-season lobbying each year.

caption Ads for films vie for Oscar attention. source David McNew/Getty Images

Hollywood studios and production companies spend millions to run Oscar campaigns and lobby voters. Half of the money spent on the campaigns is on advertising.

“Where Washington has pollsters and K Street lobbyists, awards season has a cottage industry of hired strategists, prognosticators, and bloggers,” the New Yorker reported in 2017.

The Oscars gives Los Angeles a $130 million economic boost each year.

caption Los Angeles from above. source Shabdro Photo/Getty Images

Unlike other big events such as the Olympics or Super Bowl, the Oscars takes place in the same city every year. The ceremony has been held at the Dolby Theatre since 2002.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the most expensive after-party, with tickets going for $105,000.

caption The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF

The party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will be hosted by the magazine’s editor.

“Joker” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards this year, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actor.

caption “Joker” is the leading film at the Oscars with 11 nominations. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The other nominees for Best Picture include “Jojo Rabbit,” “The Irishman,” “Parasite,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood,” “Little Women,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and “1917.”

Here’s how you can watch all the movies nominated for an Oscar this year.

It pays to take home Best Picture, with an average box office sales increase of $15 million for the winner.

caption “Moonlight” won best picture in 2017. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2017, “Moonlight” won Best Picture. Warren Beatty famously misread the card and announced “La La Land” had taken the prize. “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz made his acceptance speech before realizing the mistake.

Of all the Best Picture nominees, “Parasite” had the lowest budget and the highest Rotten Tomatoes rating.

It is also the first South Korean film to be nominated for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film.

Actors who win Best Actor or Best Actress get an average 20 per cent pay rise.

caption DiCaprio with his 2016 Oscar. source C Flanigan/FilmMagic

DiCaprio finally won his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016 for “The Revenant.” He is nominated for the same award this year for his role in “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.”

The richest woman to be nominated for an Oscar is Scarlett Johansson, with a net worth of $165 million.

caption Scarlett Johansson. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year, she is nominated for Best Actress for her role in the Netflix film “Marriage Story” and for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Jojo Rabbit.”

The Oscars goodie bag contains $148,000 worth of gifts.

caption High-quality products. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Horizon Productions

Forbes reported that the 2019 bags had a variety of cannabis products, due to its legalization in California.

The longest film to be nominated for Best Picture this year is “The Irishman” at 209 minutes, or about 3 1/2 hours.

caption “The Irishman” cast. source Netflix

“The Irishman” is one of the longest films ever nominated, only beaten by “Gone With the Wind,” which was 238 minutes long.

The Oscars will be televised in 225 countries and territories.

caption Earth from space. source Scott Kelly/NASA

Americans will be able to watch the Oscars live on ABC, but those in other countries will have to look for other national or local broadcasting services.

A 30-second ad during the Oscars costs $2.6 million.

caption Cadillac launched a series of brand ads during the Oscars. source YouTube

It’s still 54 per cent less than an ad of the same length during the Super Bowl, according to WalletHub.

ABC makes $149 million in ad revenue during the Oscars.

Though the Academy Awards has faced controversy in the past few years, coveted advertisement spots remain in low supply and at high value.

Nearly a third of this year’s nominees are women — the highest proportion ever.

caption Charlize Theron. source Getty Images

Charlize Theron (pictured) is nominated for Best Actress for “Bombshell.” She’s up against Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy.”

No women were nominated for Best Director this year, and “Little Women” fans were particularly outraged.

Martin Scorsese is nominated for his ninth Best Director award, making him the most nominated living director.

caption Martin Scorsese. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Scorsese has been nominated for “Raging Bull” (1980), “The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988), “Goodfellas” (1990), “Gangs of New York” (2002), “The Aviator” (2004), “The Departed” (2006), “Hugo” (2011), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), and this year, “The Irishman.”

He has only won the award once, in 2006 for “The Departed.”

John Williams has the most career nominations of any living person. This year, he scored his 52nd nominations.

caption John Williams. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He received his 52nd nomination this year for his work on the new Star Wars movie, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” He has won five Academy Awards over his career.

Only Walt Disney had more nominations, with 59.

This year will be the third time the Oscars will not have a host.

caption Ellen DeGeneres. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Like last year, this year’s Oscars ceremony will not have a host. The show was also host-less in 1989, which was widely regarded as a disaster.