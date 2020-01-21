14 secrets you never knew about ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

caption “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is a Netflix hit. source Netflix

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Riverdale” were both created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with a mid-century vibe based on the Archie Comics.

The show is inspired by famous horror films as well as Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and pagan myths.

Production designer Lisa Soper said she draws from her own pagan background to ensure the witchy elements of the show are authentic.

The roles of Sabrina and Ambrose were written specifically with Kiernan Shipka and Chance Perdomo in mind.

After nearly a year of anticipation, the third season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is coming to Netflix on Friday.

Before its official unveiling, the show dropped a terrifying trailer for the season that foreshadows an even darker and more hellish story than seasons one and two. The trailer is complete with cheerleaders from hell and Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) drenched in blood.

But, before you delve into the nightmarish world of Greendale, we rounded up 14 behind-the-scenes secrets and fun facts you probably didn’t know about “CAOS.”

The opening scene of season one was filmed in a special location.

caption The Paramount Theatre in New Westminster, Canada, is now the Paramount Gentleman’s Club. source Netflix

There’s no loss of horror-film sentimentality in “CAOS.”

In fact, the opening scene of the show was filmed in front of the same Paramount Theatre in Canada that appeared on Stephen King’s 1990 TV mini-series “It.”

Sans murderous clowns, the exterior of the theater remains mostly the same nearly 30 years later.

“CAOS” takes place in the same universe as “Riverdale.”

caption The character Ben Button is portrayed by actor Moses Thiessen in both “Riverdale” and “CAOS.” source Netflix

“CAOS” was originally supposed to premiere on The CW, the same network that currently airs “Riverdale,” but was later turned into a Netflix original.

Nevertheless, as with the original Archie comics, “CAOS” takes place in the same universe as “Riverdale.”

In fact, if you look carefully, you can spot hidden references to “Riverdale” on the show, including a poster hanging in Baxter High School and “Riverdale” character Ben Button delivering pizza to Ms. Wardwell.

Father Faustus Blackwood’s name has a special meaning.

caption Richard Coyle as Father Faustus Blackwood in “CAOS.” source Dean Buscher/Netflix

Unlike many of the characters in “CAOS,” Father Faustus Blackwood – the high priest of the Church of Night – was a character created specifically for the Netflix show – not one from the comics that inspired it.

Father Blackwood is the Dark Lord’s right-hand man, and his name has a special meaning. Faust (also called Faustus) is a character of German legend who sold his soul to a demon. The name is often used in literature and films to signify doomed, power-hungry characters – sound familiar?

Others have speculated that Blackwood may be derived from English author Algernon Blackwood, who specialized in ghost stories.

The show frequently pays homage to classic horror flicks.

caption Sabrina’s dress seems to be modeled after the one in “Rosemary’s Baby,” which “CAOS” creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, calls one of the three great witch movies. source Netflix

Throughout the first and second seasons of “CAOS,” hidden references to popular horror films like “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Beetlejuice,” and “The Exorcist” have been spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

Most notably, Sabrina’s bright red dress with a delicate white lace collar seems to be inspired by Mia Farrow’s costume in “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Other horror-related pop-culture references include replicated scenes from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video, posters of “Nosferatu,” and terrifying hedge mazes à la “The Shining.”

Each familiar in the series is given a symbolic name.

caption Unlike Salem in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” the familiars in “CAOS” do not speak. source Diyah Pera/Netflix

Each of the familiars in this show has a name with a special meaning.

For example, Sabrina’s familiar, a black cat named Salem, is named for the town in Massachusetts known for hosting many of the infamous witch trials in the 17th century.

Mrs. Wardwell has a raven as a familiar named is Stolas – presumably named after a demon in a 17th-century spellbook that is often referred to as “A Great Prince of Hell.” As Ms. Wardwell is technically Madame Satan, this is a particularly poignant name choice.

Salem doesn’t get much airtime partially because Shipka is allergic to cats.

caption Sabrina with her familiar, Salem. source Netflix

The actress told Vulture in 2018 that she was allergic to one of the five cats that portray her furry black friend to the point that she developed hives on set while filming.

Because of this, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa almost considered making Salem a dog.

Technology is limited in the Greendale world.

caption Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto) brings some of the show’s mid-century vibes to life through fashion and accessories. source Netflix

Although Aguirre-Sacasa has joked that the only teen on “CAOS” that has a cell phone is Harvey, if you look closely, none of the witches are really ever seen with an iPhone in hand.

One reason for this is, like “Riverdale,” the showrunners want to keep the time period of the show relatively vague, embracing both modern social issues and the mid-century vibes of the Archie Comics.

The “Fearless Girl” statue was a major inspiration for this iteration of the series.

When Aguirre-Sacasa pitched “CAOS” he revealed that he had a very specific image in mind that inspired Sabrina’s essence: “Fearless Girl,” a famous statue of a girl with her hands on her hips.

“To me, that’s what Sabrina was: a young girl unafraid to stand up against this giant evil and the patriarchy as symbolized by the Dark Lord and the high priest … that was the heart of the pitch, that image,” he said.

There is a real-life Pagan on set.

caption The ancient pagan festival of Lupercalia is portrayed in season two of “CAOS.” source Diyah Pera/Netflix

“CAOS” production designer Lisa Soper told Vogue that she used her experience and knowledge as a pagan to help design the spell casting done on the show.

She even revealed that she cast a protection spell around the set of the house once it was fully constructed and that the cast members are careful not to disturb any crystals or sacred circles she used.

Many of the spells on set are real and rooted in history.

caption Sabrina and the Weird Sisters performing a spell. source Netflix

Soper told Refinery29 that the spells used on set are rooted in history and are legitimate.

“All the writers and myself are very sticklery on the Pagan rituals,” she said.

The spells were so authentic that some of the cast members were worried that something “otherworldly” would follow them off-screen after performing the spells on the show.

The Weird Sisters are inspired by Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

caption The Weird Sisters Agatha, Prudence, and Dorcus on “CAOS.” source Netflix

It’s not too surprising that the Weird Sisters on “CAOS” were inspired by a group of witches of the same name in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

The clever writers for the show also used direct lines from the play (Act 1, Scene 3) as Sabrina’s Weird Sisters-summoning spell: “The weird sisters hand in hand, travelers of the sea and land. Thrice to thine, and thrice to mine, and thrice again to make up nine. Peace! The charm’s wound up.”

People think the Spellmans might be related to another famous witch.

caption Emma Roberts plays celebrity witch Madison Montgomery on “American Horror Story: Coven.” source FX

There are two theories abound about the mysterious movie-star cousin Montgomery that Hilda Spellman mentions in the first season of the show.

Some people believe that the Spellmans might be related to the movie-star witch Madison Montgomery from “American Horror Story: Coven.”

Others, who believe in the show’s mid-century aesthetic, think this mystery cousin might be a nod to the famous 1960s sitcom “Bewitched,” which stars actress Elizabeth Montgomery.

Aguirre-Sacasa wrote two roles with specific actors in mind.

caption Chance Perdomo stars as Ambrose in “CAOS.” source Netflix

After the “Riverdale” audition process, Aguirre-Sacasa was able to write two roles for “CAOS” with specific actors in mind.

He specifically wrote the role of Sabrina for Shipka after initially wanting to cast her as Betty Cooper, and he did the same with the casting of Chance Perdomo as Ambrose after watching his audition to play Jughead Jones.

Tati Gabrielle’s character will never say “Hail, Satan.”

caption Tati Gabrielle keeps her Baptist faith while portraying a pagan witch on “CAOS.” source Netflix

“CAOS’s” introduction to the phrase “Hail, Satan” came from an improvised moment by Richard Coyle – who plays Father Blackwood – on season one.

Since then, the show has adopted it as a clever dedication to the Dark Lord – along with Zelda’s common use of the phrase “Praise Satan.”

But although much of the cast and crew feel comfortable using this phrasing, Tati Gabrielle, who plays Prudence, is uncomfortable saying the words because of her religious Baptist background.

Gabrielle told Thrillist that she instead uses the phrase “curse you” as opposed to “bless you.” She also says an “Our Father” prayer before every scene that her character has to cast Latin spells.

