Sustainable Lifestyle Brand Lexngo, Revolutionises Plastics Industry with Sustainable Solutions to Everyday Necessities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 February 2020 – Leading sustainable lifestyle brand Lexngo, revolutionises the plastics industry with innovative and sustainable solutions to everyday necessities. With a growing plastic problem — an estimate of 1.76 billion plastic items used every year in Singapore, Lexngo’s arrival echoes the definitive solution towards sustainable living with the introduction of eco-conscious lifestyle products.

Founded on the vision of promoting a sustainable environment for the physical and mental wellbeing of future generations, Lexngo aims to reimagine all categories of single-use plastics integrated within innovative product designs. A pioneer in the design of breakthrough eco-friendly lifestyle products under the umbrella of brands by Lexington Limited, Lexngo has championed an eco-mission on the go for more than 30 years with a series of technology patents, awards, industry recognition and collaborative partnerships across 24 countries worldwide.

Following the successful launch of its operations in Singapore late last year with the debut of the world’s first resealable silicone alternative to one-off plastic straws — e-Zip, the patented product was the latest addition to the brand’s wide product category. With its continuous mission to reduce single-use plastic waste, Lexngo has also piloted other lifestyle products including Silicone Collapsible FlexiBox, Snack Box, Meal Box, Mugs, Bottles in various sizes and also Silicone Reusable Bags for groceries, travel, sportswear and accessories.

“Since the very beginning, a core priority for us has always been about driving an eco-mission on the go through sustainability efforts, and issues concerning plastics is one that we feel especially passionate about” said Chairman and Co-founder of Lexington Limited, Carlotta Wong. “We hope to tackle this growing plastic-waste problem in our daily lives, and to encourage others to take the first step forward.”





Lexngo’s product composition and features

Every product manufactured and distributed by Lexngo is composed of a variety of molecular arrangements made from 100% food grade silicone that contains 0% plastic, and BPA-free materials. Innovative, practical and versatile, each product exhibits properties common to both glass and plastics — resulting in an elastic, flexible and durable product that is safe for use across a wide range of household purposes and everyday needs.

Non-toxic: Made from 100% food grade silicone, 0% plastic and BPA free

Made from 100% food grade silicone, 0% plastic and BPA free Durable: Leakproof, non-stick, waterproof, hypoallergenic

Leakproof, non-stick, waterproof, hypoallergenic Travel essential: Flexible and space saving storage with its bendy-form

Flexible and space saving storage with its bendy-form Multiple range of uses: Can be used in oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher (heat resistant up to +220°C and freezer safe to -40°C)*

Can be used in oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher (heat resistant up to +220°C and freezer safe to -40°C)* Economical: Reusable, easy to wash

*Only available for silicone products





Designed for people on the go, Lexngo’s products are available in a variety of solid and translucent colours, sizes, and uses. With its resealable and reusable properties, their products offer the most hygienic option available today for storing perishables — dramatically reducing the dependence on plastic use. For the full list of products available, refer to Annex A.

Commenting on how Lexngo’s products differ from existing or other alternative single-use plastic products available today, Carlotta explained, “We all have similar eco-driven purposes, whether it’s to reduce plastic waste or lead a sustainable way of life. The use of silicone is not new, but what makes us stand out is in our product innovation — enabling not only convenience and cost-effective outcomes, but also contribute towards meaningful solutions that are sustainable. We aim to provide a complete solution for reusable products and see the versatility of our products not only for consumer use, but especially for businesses who are striving to tackle plastic waste and reduce the environmental impact within its operations.”





Towards shaping a waste-free future

With recent studies around BPA, microplastics, phthalates and more revealing the damaging effects on the environment and health, the use of silicone as an alternative to plastics have proven a more reliable and sustainable approach to reducing plastic waste.

Committed to leading lasting and impactful change, Lexngo aims to shape a waste-free future and drive new behaviour with the support of existing local initiatives. Over the coming months, Lexngo has plans for collaborative partnerships across a range of industries, including consumer products, household necessities, hospitality, food and beverage, medical, schools and more.

To celebrate the launch, Lexngo will be offering an introductory promotion online for a limited time only. Apply code ‘LAUNCH20’ to get 20% off all products from 24 February to 31 March 2020.

From now till 9 March 2020, Lexngo products will also be available at Tangs @ Vivo City and Tangs @ Tang Plaza, with a 20% discount off all retail prices. Shop the range of eco-friendly and durable daily essentials from Lexngo here. For more information, visit https://www.lexngo.com.sg/

Product catalogue, price and hi-res images may be downloaded at this link: https://bit.ly/39J0Qte





Availability in Singapore

Lexngo is available at its online store (www.lexngo.com.sg) and at selected ToTT outlets.

ToTT @ Suntec City (3, #02-427 Temasek Blvd, S038983)

ToTT @ Century Square (2 Tampines Central 5, #02-14, S529509)

The Social Space @ Marina One (5 Straits View, #01-03, Garden Tower Marina One Residences S018935)

The Social Space @ Kreta Ayer (333 Kreta Ayer Road #01-14 S080333)





Pop-up store till 9 March

Tangs @ VivoCity (1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-187 & #02-189, S098585)

Tangs @ Tang Plaza (310 Orchard Road, S238864)



