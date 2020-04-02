Sweden had resisted mandatory social distancing measures. That changed on Wednesday.

caption People enjoy the sun at an outdoor restaurant, despite the continuing spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm source Reuters

Until this week social distancing efforts in Sweden were voluntary.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Agency put new guidelines in place that mandate every person to “keep a distance” from others.

Schools and businesses, though, remain open.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When the bordering countries of Denmark and Norway went into lockdown and closed schools and businesses earlier this month, Sweden stayed the course, taking an unorthodox approach by dodging the social distancing measures of other European nations.

The country had gained national attention for avoiding putting in place the shelter-in-place mandates that so many other regions had.

On Wednesday, however, the Public Health Agency made a formal announcement ordering that all residents keep a distance from each other, but the guidelines are still lax, according to English news outlet, The Local.

As of Thursday, there were 5,466 known cases of coronavirus in Sweden and 282 people had died. Despite their different approaches to lockdown, the numbers are not so far off from Denmark and Norway. Around .05 percent of Sweden is infected, compared to 0.06 percent of Denmark’s population, and .09 percent of Norway’s population. By comparison, around .07 percent of the US population is infected, and .19 percent of Italy’s population has had coronavirus.

“Everyone in Sweden has a responsibility to prevent the spread,” the agency’s general director Johan Carlson said in a statement to The Local. “The new general advice means that larger contexts should be avoided where several people meet, such as parties, weddings and other events. It is also important that people keep a distance from one another at, for example, sports venues, gyms, shopping malls, in public transport and other locations.”

The guidelines give no official distance that people must keep, but the World Health Organization recommends at least three to six feet, according to The Local.

Organizations and companies have been ordered to follow the measured by limiting the number of people inside venues and canceling in-person meetings and events.

Until the announcement, social distancing in Sweden was voluntary for healthy individuals and the New York Times reported that Stockholm residents continued to gather in cafes. Playgrounds were full of children.

The government had been stressing hand washing, social distancing and protecting seniors, but ultimately the choice was left on the individual to put measures in place or not, according to the Times.

While the new rules aren’t optional, there is no official punishment for violating them, The Local reported.

“There might be a difference in Sweden in the sense that we might have … a genetic disposition to social distancing in our society, anyhow,” former prime minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt, recently told CNN. “We are not that dense society in terms of social contacts under normal circumstances.”