Sweden is shutting down bars and restaurants where people defied social distancing guidelines

caption People socialize and enjoy the spring, as the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) outbreak continues, in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2020. source TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via Reuters

Swedish officials said that five bars and restaurants in Stockholm ignored social distancing guidelines over the weekend, and were forced to close because of it.

Bars and restaurants are still allowed to provide table service in Sweden during the coronavirus pandemic, but Swedish officials say they’re concerned with overcrowding.

Sweden has taken a controversial approach to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving restaurants, schools, and businesses open throughout the outbreak.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Officials in Sweden ordered five Stockholm bars and restaurants to close on Sunday after the establishments failed to follow social distancing guidelines.

Sweden has taken a controversial approach to the novel coronavirus pandemic by urging people to social distance, but also allowing restaurants, schools, and businesses to stay open throughout the outbreak.

Restaurants can still provide table service, but tables have to be spaced 6 feet apart to keep up with government social distancing guidelines. According to AFP, some Stockholm bars defied those guidelines over the weekend and were forced to close because of overcrowding.

Stockholm health official Per Follin told news agency TT, that four of the five bars and restaurants that were forced to close were located in Sodermalm, a trendy and bustling neighborhood of the city.

“The main problem was overcrowding, both inside the premises and outdoors,” he said, according to AFP. He said that the establishments will be closed until further notice.

Authorities announced last week that they were increasing measures to enforce social distancing guidelines and that gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned.

Sweden, which has a population of 10.2 million people, has so far had 18,926 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 2,274 deaths from the virus.

While Sweden has faced criticism over having far more deaths from the virus than its Nordic neighbors, the country’s goal with limited restrictions is to reach herd immunity, meaning the majority of the population would become immune to COVID-19 through either having the virus or through a vaccine. At the moment, it’s unknown if antibodies from the virus give full immunity or how long they last.

Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter, Sweden’s ambassador to the US, told NPR that despite no scientific evidence, she believes herd immunity will prove to be successful.

“About 30% of people in Stockholm have reached a level of immunity,” she said. “We could reach herd immunity in the capital as early as next month.”