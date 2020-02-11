T-Mobile and Sprint just got approval from a federal judge for a merger

source Mike Blake/Reuters

The potential merger of T-Mobile and Sprint passed a major hurdle on Tuesday when a US District Judge ruled in favor of the merger.

The merger was getting pushed back by several State Attorneys General who claimed that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would stifle competition and lead to higher prices and worsened wireless networks.

US District Judge Victor Marrero found that Sprint was falling behind as a competitive entity among other wireless carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

