I tried every single item on Taco Bell’s $1 value menu and ranked them

caption Each item in this loot costs around $1. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Taco Bell’s value menu is made up of eight items each listed online for $1.

I went to the fast-food taco joint to taste and rank each item on the basis of flavor and value.

While the spicy chicken quesadilla melt was decent in size, it was lacking flavor and was significantly more runny than a classic quesadilla – this item was the clear choice for last place.

With its large portion size and abundance of flavor, the triple layer nachos came in first.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In my quest to try all the biggest and best fast-food dollar-menu items out there, I’ve come face to face with a harsh reality: Barely any fast-food giants have true $1 menus anymore.

Taco Bell, though, has an entire value menu made up of eight items priced at $1. I went down to my local Taco Bell in New York City to try each item and rank them based on both taste and value.

I was a little surprised to find that the in-store prices were slightly higher than online (items were $1.29 with the exception of the shredded chicken quesadilla melt at $1.49), but the employee behind the counter informed me that prices are slightly higher in NYC and other markets list items for the advertised $1 – so if you’re going to your Taco Bell expecting $1 items, it’s smart to call ahead and ask for price confirmation.

Here’s my complete ranking of each item on Taco Bell’s value menu.

8. Shredded chicken quesadilla melt

caption This quesadilla looked like a burrito. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This looked more like a burrito than a quesadilla to me from the start. I found it was heavy and gooey, but not in a good way.

The flavors all melded together and I couldn’t pick out the flavors of the chicken and the cheese sauce individually. There was a little bit of a kick, but it was hiding in the background.

The stringy, pulled texture of the chicken wasn’t a turnoff, but the fact that it was swimming in cheese sauce made it less appealing to me. It’s a valiant effort on the part of Taco Bell, but I think your dollar could be spent on something tastier.

7. Cinnamon buns

caption Under the crunchy, golden outside was a warm, gooey inside. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The Value Menu online and in-store lists cinnamon twists as a dessert pastry on offer. When I visited Taco Bell, they were serving these cinnamon buns instead.

They were hard on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside. They were also filled with something a little bit gooey that reminded me of the icing that comes on top of a cinnamon bun.

There were two small Dunkin’ munchkin-sized pastry balls in the order. While they were tasty, there were plenty of other things on the menu that offered a larger portion for the same price.

6. Cheesy bean and rice burrito

caption The flavor of this burrito really came through at the end for me. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

In the same unfortunate vein as the shredded chicken quesadilla, I found that this burrito had a gooey consistency. The mishmash-like texture of the insides put this burrito behind other menu items for me, but the taste kept it from falling to the bottom of this list.

The flavor of the sauce is definitely there, it’s just hidden. The spice landed on my throat and the top of my tongue a few seconds after taking my first bite.

Considering the size of the burrito and the fact that there’s both rice and beans inside, I’d say this would be a filling snack.

5. Cheesy roll up

caption I thought there was the perfect amount of cheese in this roll-up. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This snack tasted like a rolled-up version of a cheese quesadilla, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

There was the right ratio of cheese to tortilla – if there was more cheese stuffed in it would have become nauseating, in my opinion.

It’s a great snack for anyone who just wants a little something to hold them over until their next meal. Just beware of the slightly spicy kick this cheesy roll has.

4. Beefy Fritos burrito

caption I wished there were more Fritos in this burrito. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This burrito features a solid amount of food for just $1. There’s meat, cheese, rice, and chips all rolled up together in a tasty little package.

The photo on the menu shows the Fritos chips sprinkled among the meat, but in my burrito, they were nestled between two layers of the tortilla. I couldn’t really taste them or appreciate the crunch they added, but it was fun that the wrap included at least a few corn chips inside.

3. Spicy tostada

caption I thought the lettuce provided a refreshing crunch. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

A flat, round, crunchy tortilla serves as a sturdy base for this open-face taco. With a layer of beans, a heaping mound of lettuce, and a handful of tomatoes, this qualifies as a hearty snack.

The mix of chipotle sauce and Taco Bell’s red sauce provides a good amount of flavorful heat. I felt that the tostada would have felt a bit more thought-through if the cheese were melted under the lettuce rather than sprinkled on top of it, but it didn’t ruin the dish.

Overall this was definitely filling and a surprisingly large portion of food for $1.

2. Spicy potato soft taco

caption I thought this taco was super tasty. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

When I first saw this was a taco featuring potatoes, I was slightly skeptical but mostly intrigued. After I tasted it, I was very impressed.

The potatoes had their own distinct flavor that meshed really well with the rest of the taco. The chipotle sauce provided just enough heat while the lettuce gave the taco a refreshing crispness. The cheese inside was also slightly melted which was a great change from the other items featuring shredded cheese. The use of a soft taco shell here was much appreciated, too.

1. Triple layer nachos

caption These nachos were impressive. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This bowl of nachos earned itself the No. 1 spot on this list. With tasty chips, dollops of beans, a respectable amount of nacho cheese sauce, and a hint of red sauce, the dish was undoubtedly flavor-forward.

I was also impressed with the size of the portion considering the $1 price tag. This would be a great snack or addition to any lunch.