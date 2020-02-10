Taika Waititi savaged Apple’s much-loathed keyboard at the Oscars

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi told journalists after winning his award how much he hates the Apple keyboard.

“They are impossible to write on, they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs,” said Waititi, adding he prefers the “bounce-back” on PCs.

Apple introduced its “butterfly” keyboard in 2015, and since then it has become one of the company’s least popular designs.

Writer-director Taika Waititi won his first Oscar on Sunday night, and he used the opportunity to complain about Apple keyboards.

After winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay with his Nazi-era satire “Jojo Rabbit,” a journalist asked Waititi what he thinks writers need to demand of producers in the next round of Writer’s Guild talks.

“Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on, they’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards, the bounce-back for your fingers is way better,” said Waititi.

“Those Apple keyboards are horrendous. Especially as the computers, as the laptops get newer and newer … the keyboards are worse.”

Waititi added that he suffers from OOS (Occupational Overuse Syndrome) otherwise known as RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury) which is exacerbated by hunching over the keyboard.

“We’ve just got to fix those keyboards. The WGA [Writer’s Guild of America] needs to step in and actually do something.”

It’s unclear from his speech exactly what model of Apple computer Waititi is using, but the company’s infamous “butterfly” keyboard has been extremely unpopular with users ever since the company introduced it in 2015. The keyboard was slimmer than previous iterations, but many users found the keys loud and uncomfortable to type on, and the keyboard proved susceptible to dust getting under the keys, which would cause it to malfunction.

Another frequent criticism of the butterfly is that its keys have a short distance of “travel,” i.e. the distance it takes to push them down – which Waititi appears to echo when he talks about “bounce-back.”

In November last year Apple ditched the butterfly for a more traditional “scissor” keyboard with the release of a new 16-inch Mac Pro laptop.