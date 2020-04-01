Take the Emotion Beyond the Screen with the Philips OLED 804 TV

Lifelike imaging can only be experienced in pure 4K with UHD OLED Display

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 1, 2020 – The Philips OLED 804 TV is available in Singapore now. Available in 55″ and 65″ flavors it offers impressive picture quality generated from the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine, a wide array of features, and smart functionality to complement your lifestyle. The OLED display has great colour gambit with vibrant clarity. Android TV comes installed with a rich app selection and plentiful smart features. The OLED 804 TV has Android OS TV software preinstalled, Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, and enhanced to another level with Philips proprietary Ambilight cool colour magic lighting.

Beautiful Lifelike Picture Quality

The Philips OLED 804 55″/65″ display brings rich, natural colours to the screen transcending exquisite detail in bright and dark scenes through the 4K UHD OLED. HDR support highlights the lifelike experience you will get when viewing the Philips OLED 804 and with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats watching movies from any angle brings clarity beyond compare. Philips Ambilight, which is ambient light technology, puts LED’s around and behind the TV to provide a subtle and distinctive glow around the device matching the colour of the scene being displayed on screen giving viewers that immersive experience. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off making blacks deeper, other colours more vibrant, and creating astonishing contrast and smooth picture quality. This is realism in your living room.

Sensational True Natural Sound

Dolby Atmos combined with Dolby Vision provides a premium listening experience which is almost like being there in person. Movies and video footage generate clear, detailed sound with remarkable depth. Only true impeccable sound to create cinematic vision and sound from its integrated woofer and tweeters.

Top Notch Software Smarts

There is an abundance of features packed into this slick design waiting to exude quality programming courtesy of the Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery so much so that users can enjoy endless movies, TV, music, apps, and online gaming in real time and in the comfort of their own homes. The OLED 804 uses the Android TV operating system which offers the full range of Google Play Store services. And, with smart comes compatibility with Philips IoT devices, notably the Philips Hue smart lights but also smart plugs, smart locks, and other third party devices.

A Virtual Assistant at Your Beck and Call

The Philips OLED 804 TV comes with Google Assistant baked in so not only can you control the general TV functions but also control everything connected to the TV. In other words, just speak to your TV and command it to play games, watch Netflix, find content and apps in the Google Play Store. Or, use the Google Assist to manage all IoT devices in the home. Work with ease and let your TV do the work while you enjoy its brilliant offerings.

Price and Availability

The 65-inch Philips OLED 804 is available at MSRP SGD6,299 and the 55-inch is available at MSRP SGD4,099 from Philips authorized retailers. Click to find out more information about the Philips OLED 804 TV.

