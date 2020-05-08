Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 schedule will have Tom Brady face off against Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, and more of the NFL’s best quarterbacks

caption Tom Brady should have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in his first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. source Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports // Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule for the 2020 NFL season is officially set.

Tom Brady will get to face off against some of the other most dominant quarterbacks in the league in his first season with the Buccaneers, with matchups against Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes set for the 2020 campaign.

Brady and the Buccaneers are scheduled to open the season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 13.

The 2020 NFL schedule is officially set.

On Thursday night, the league announced the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL. Given the current state of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible the schedule could change significantly before the start of the year.

That said, the NFL is currently planning to host the season as scheduled until further action is required.

With their offseason acquisitions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one of the must-watch teams of the coming season. Led by head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers offense will include the two former Patriots stars, as well as the superstar wide receiving tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight end O.J. Howard, making up one of the most star-studded groups in the NFL.

Brady will be put to the test in his first year in Tampa Bay, with matchups against some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, including Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Take a look below at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ entire schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Week 1: at New Orleans Saints

Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 3: at Denver Broncos

Week 4: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: at Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: at New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

Week 9: vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10: at Carolina Panthers

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 16: at Detroit Lions

Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons

