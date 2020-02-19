Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul went on a fake date to prank the internet, and it worked

caption Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

YouTube superstars Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul were photographed having lunch together on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Mongeau ended her whirlwind romance with Paul’s younger brother, Jake.

Naturally, the images, which surfaced on Tuesday, sent fans of Mongeau and both Paul brothers into a frenzy.

However, in a video uploaded to Logan’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, he confirmed that the date (and the rumors it spawned) had been a prank.

Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul sent fans into a tailspin this week when images of the two on a lunch date surfaced online. But as Paul revealed in a vlog uploaded to YouTube the following day, the whole affair was a prank.

“You and I should get in a fake relationship in front of the paparazzi and troll the entire internet,” Paul pitched to Mongeau in the video titled “Dating My Brother’s Ex-Wife.”

Specifically, Paul suggested he and Tana go to Beverley Hills, hold hands, and share an innocent “cheek kiss” for the cameras.

“We keep it real light,” he elaborated. “One paparazzi pic is snapped, there’s a couple tabloids. The window of believability will be 24 hours.”

Part of the fun, Mongeau added, would be pranking her ex-boyfriend and “husband,” Jake Paul. Notably, 23-year-old Jake is also 24-year-old Logan’s younger brother.

Setting out for celebrity hotspot Joan’s on Third, Paul and 21-year-old Mongeau embarked on their “first date.” Despite their best attempts to feign romantic interest, the pair agreed the date was one of the most “horrifying” and “awkward” experiences of their lives.

“Logan and I really tried, but I just don’t think we’re compatible,” Mongeau said on the ride back from the restaurant.

caption Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul in Logan Paul’s video. source Logan Paul/YouTube

caption Logan Paul kissed Tana Mongeau in a video of them tricking paparazzi. source Logan Paul/YouTube

Nevertheless, many media outlets (including Insider) “took the bait,” as Logan put it.

“And just like that, I was in another scandal,” he narrated in the clip.

Initially, Logan was concerned that his brother was “pissed” and taking the prank too seriously. The situation reminded fans of the fallout between Jake and Logan after Jake’s tumultuous breakup with fellow YouTube personality Alissa Violet.

“I know the look and it’s the look deep down in your eyes that the old Logan had and it’s like ‘I will do f—ing anything for content regardless of who or what it affects,'” Jake wrote in a text to his brother after seeing the photos.

But in the end, it was Jake who had the last laugh. When Logan apologized to his brother for the prank, Jake said in the video that he’d been playing up his reaction on purpose.

“I’m just pranking you right now, too,” Jake said, laughing. “I don’t care.”