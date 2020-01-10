Tana Mongeau wished Noah Cyrus happy birthday with a flirty Instagram post, but she got her age wrong in the caption

By
Kat Tenbarge
-

Side-by-side images of singer Noah Cyrus and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

caption
Side-by-side images of singer Noah Cyrus and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.
source
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
  • Tana Mongeau wished her once-rumored girlfriend Noah Cyrus happy birthday in an emotional Instagram post that she’s since had to update because she got Cyrus’ age wrong.
  • Mongeau first wrote “i can’t believe ur finally 21, 2020 isn’t ready for u to light up every room u walk into.. thank u for loving me always,” to which Cyrus responded “BRO IM 20 not 21.”
  • The YouTuber then updated the caption to write “update she’s 20 and i suck but i swore last night she said 21.”
  • Mongeau and Cyrus have had a flirty online past on social media, and the post includes pictures of them kissing, but they’ve both denied being in a romantic relationship.
Tana Mongeau penned a sentimental Instagram post for her good friend and once-rumored girlfriend Noah Cyrus, but made a crucial error: she wished the famous Cyrus sibling happy 21st birthday, when she only turned 20.

“happy birthday Noie. i’m late, f—ing everything up per usual,” Mongeau wrote initially. “but i love u. i’m happy u walked into my life in 2019. i can’t believe ur finally 21, 2020 isn’t ready for u to light up every room u walk into.. thank u for loving me always, u ray of F—ING SUNSHINE.”

She accompanied the emotional caption with a slideshow of flirty pictures of the two, including some of them kissing – the same pictures that fueled speculation they were dating, which both of them have since denied.

Cyrus then commented “BRO IM 20 not 21 […] I LOVE U SO MUCH EVEN THO U DONT KNO HOW OLD ON I AM THANK U FOR LOVING ME N BEING AN AMAZING FRIEND TO ME. BUT B— IM DEAD I AINT 21!!!”

Mongeau then replied to Cyrus and said “omg i asked u if u were 20 or 21 last night and u said 21 this is so wmbarrassing i cant come back from this.” The YouTuber then updated her caption to add “update she’s 20 and i suck but i swore last night she said 21.”

After plenty of speculation that the two were romantically involved, including Mongeau briefly labeling Cyrus as her “girlfriend” in a YouTube video title, Cyrus denied the rumors on her Instagram story and Mongeau did the same at the red carpet for the 2019 Streamys.