Trump says Biden ‘should respond’ to Tara Reade’s assault allegation, but suggests the accusation could be false because ‘I’ve been falsely charged numerous times’

President Donald Trump said that fomer Vice President Joe Biden “should respond” to allegations made by a former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, who alleges that Biden pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations and several of his Democratic allies like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have stood by him.

On Thursday, Trump was asked to respond to the accusation.

Trump said he thought Biden “should respond” but then added “it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times.”

Trump was asked for his response to the accusation during a Thursday White House event dedicated to protecting America’s senior citizens.

Tara Reade alleges that she was assaulted in 1993 when she was a staff assistant for then-Senator Biden. Reade alleges that Biden pushed her against the wall, put his hand up her skirt, and digitally penetrated her. She alleges she faced career retaliation when she tried to report his alleged conduct. In 2019, Reade initially accused Biden of touching her neck and shoulders in a way that made her uncomfortable, but she has since expanded her allegation.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation, and his Democratic allies like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have stood by him. The New York Times interviewed Senate staffers at the time who could not recall discussion of such an incident, or similar conduct by Biden.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Trump began, before saying he thought Biden “should respond.”

He then went on to surmise that “it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times.”

Over 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct since ran for president in 2016, with the severity ranging from grabbing and forcibly kissing to sexual assault. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Trump went on to cite the allegations that surfaced about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearings became a referendum on the #MeToo movement

“If you look at Brett Kavanaugh there’s an outstanding man,” Trump said Thursday. “He was falsely charged. What happened with him, was an absolute disgrace to our country.”

Kavanaugh’s most prominent accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testified before the Senate in publicly televised hearing that Trump’s Supreme Court pick, along with a friend, Mark Judge, had allegedly attacked her at a party while they were in high school.

Ford told the Washington Post that Kavanaugh was drunk when he cornered her in a bedroom and forced her onto a bed, where they groped her and pulled at her clothes, and Kavanaugh covered her mouth when she tried to scream. She said the attack only ended when Judge jumped on top of them, causing a tussle that allowed her to flee.

Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed by the Senate after he aggressively refuted the allegations during his own portion of the televised hearings.

The Kavanaugh case has been cited by Trump’s Republican allies in recent days, as they attempt to paint Democrats who stand by Biden as hypocrites.

After Pelosi reaffirmed her support for Biden on Thursday and insisted she had “complete respect for the whole MeToo movement,” Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on a call of his own that the Speaker was “being a hypocrite.”