Target is suspending all returns and exchanges for the next 3 weeks

caption A sign in a Florida Target. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Target is halting returns and exchanges on all items until April 16, it announced on its website.

Any returns that expire during this period will be honored for three weeks after the holding period.

The company is also not using reusable bags at checkout.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Target is banning returns on all items for the next three weeks as a measure of caution against the novel coronavirus, the company announced on its website.

Any returns that expire during the period between March 26 and April 16 will be honored for three weeks after this holding period.

“We’ll make all these changes easy for guests with clear signs throughout the store,” Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement shared on the Target website. “Our team members will be there to assist and answer any questions. And as we’ve been doing for weeks, we’ll keep evaluating other options.”

Target is also suspending the use of reusable bags at checkout, instead opting for paper or plastic bags, which will be distributed to shoppers with no additional fee for the time being.

Some Costco stores have barred returns on in-demand items like toilet paper, soap, and rice as people panic-buy amid coronavirus fears. Kroger has also halted returns amid coronavirus concerns.