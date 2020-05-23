Target is selling new pool floats shaped like a llama, sloth, and baby narwhal, and they are perfect for summer

caption Pool rafts from Target’s Sun Squad collection. source Target

Pool floats can bring a surprising amount of joy – especially if they inflate into a fun shape.

Target recently released a new collection of vibrant pool rafts from its Sun Squad line, the majority of which range from between $15 to $40 at the time of writing.

The floats come shaped like animals, including a llama, sloth, and baby narwhal.

The retailer’s other summer-themed pool rafts include ones shaped like a vintage cassette tape, fruit, and a motor boat.

Target’s recently released collection of pool rafts includes an assortment of whimsical shapes that will make any summer occasion even more colorful.

As scoped out by fan Instagram account @TargetDoesItAgain earlier in May, Sun Squad – a line exclusive to Target – launched a handful of floats that inflate to look like animals, including a pink and white llama, a blue narwhal complete with a rainbow horn and a tail, and a sloth that looks rather relaxed.

caption Target’s llama-shaped pool float even has a tail. source Target

The rafts vary in price on Target’s website – the narwhal raft, which the website says is meant for babies, retails for $15, the llama-shaped raft retails for $15, and the sloth float retails for $20 at the time of writing.

caption Target’s Sun Squad sloth raft could be the most relatable pool item of the summer. source Target

If a zenned-out sloth isn’t your thing, there are other unique pool rafts in Target’s new collection.

For example, one float is shaped like a motorboat, and it includes a cooler compartment. It’s available online for $40.

caption A pool raft from Target with a cooler compartment. source Target

There are also floats that look like colorful pieces of fruit, such as this $15 watermelon raft; and nostalgic shapes like a cassette tape, which also retails for $15.