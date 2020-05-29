Target is closing 24 stores in Minnesota ‘until further notice’ amid looting and protests following the death of George Floyd

- source
- Target is closing 24 stores in Minnesota “until further notice” amid protests against the death of George Floyd.
- Photos and videos showed people looting Target stores in Minneapolis-St.Paul on Wednesday and Thursday.
"At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice," Target said in a statement.
Target is closing 24 stores in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area, amid protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.
“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement on Thursday.
“At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice,” the statement continued. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”
Target is closing 10 locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as 14 more in the surrounding region, including suburbs such as Eden Prairie, Shoreview, and Apple Valley.
On Wednesday evening, photos and videos showed people hauling goods like televisions, vacuum cleaners, and lamps out of a Target store in Minneapolis on Lake Street. People smashed the store’s windows and doors and destroyed displays and shelves.
St. Paul police told local news that 50 to 60 people attempted to steal items from a Midway Target on Thursday. Crowds gathered outside the Target, chanting “I can’t breathe,” according to Kare 11.
The 24 Targets’ that will be closed until further notice are:
- North St. Paul: 2199 Hwy 36 E, North Saint Paul
- West St. Paul: 1750 Robert St S, West St Paul
- East St. Paul: 1744 Suburban Ave, Saint Paul
- St. Paul Highland Park: 2080 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul
- St. Paul Midway: 1300 University Ave W, Saint Paul
- Minneapolis Northeast: 1650 New Brighton Blvd, Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall: 900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Lake Street: 2500 E Lake St, Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Dinkytown: 1329 5th St SE, Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Uptown: 1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis
- Oakdale: 7900 32nd St N, Oakdale
- Roseville: 1515 County Road B W, Roseville
- Brooklyn Park: 7535 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
- Knollwood: 8900 Highway 7, St.Louis Park
- St. Louis Park: 3601 Highway 100 S, St Louis Park
- Crystal: 5537 W Broadway Ave, Crystal
- Eden Prairie: 8225 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie
- Shoreview: 3800 Lexington Ave N, Shoreview
- Fridley: 755 53rd Ave NE, Fridley
- Richfield: 6445 Richfield Pkwy, Richfield
- Burnsville: 810 County Road 42 W, Burnsville
- Bloomington: 2555 W 79th St, Bloomington
- Apple Valley: 15150 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South: 15560 Pilot Knob Rd, Apple Valley