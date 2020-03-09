I tried every classic pretzel on Auntie Anne’s menu and ranked them by taste

caption All eight flavors of Auntie Anne’s classic pretzels. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Auntie Anne’s menu features eight classic pretzel flavors.

I visited three locations to try each of the flavors and ranked them based on two criteria: how accurate I thought the flavors were to their name, and how well-executed I thought the flavors were in general.

Ultimately, I chose Sour Cream & Onion as No. 8 because the flavoring was too inconsistent, in my opinion.

The Original and Cinnamon Sugar were tied at No. 1 for me; the flavor was perfect for both, and they held onto their fluffy consistency nicely.

The soft pretzel company Auntie Anne’s started out as a stall in a farmer’s market run by Anne Beiler herself. From there, the snack haven opened up in places with guaranteed foot traffic like shopping malls. With locations in malls and now city streets across America, Auntie Anne’s has become a food-court staple.

There are eight classic Auntie Anne’s pretzel flavors, but not every location has all the pretzels on offer. An Auntie Anne’s representative told Insider that Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Almond, Sour Cream & Onion, and Roasted Garlic & Parmesan are offered at all locations, while only storefronts sell Pepperoni. They said stores can choose whether to sell Jalapeño and Raisin based on local demand.

I visited three locations and tried all eight flavors, then ranked them based on how I thought their flavor lived up to their name, and how well executed each one was.

8. Sour Cream & Onion

caption The Sour Cream & Onion flavor was the strongest in places where there was a lot of powder, in my opinion. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

This pretzel was topped with flavored powder that I thought tasted just like sour cream and onion flavored potato chips.

Even though the flavor of the powder was spot on, I didn’t think the pretzel itself had much of a taste. The powder was sprinkled unevenly over the pretzel, so the flavor was strong in places where there was a lot of powder and weak where there was little to no powder, in my opinion.

7. Sweet Almond

caption I didn’t think the Sweet Almond Pretzel tasted like almond at all. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While this crunchy, coated flavor was delicious, I didn’t think it tasted at all like almond.

I was expecting it to taste like almond paste or for the bits on top to be almond pieces, but I thought it just tasted like vanilla and the bits tasted like caramelized sugar chunks.

This pretzel should be eaten right after purchasing, in my opinion. It hardened rather quickly and was the stiffest out of all six when it came time for me to taste all pretzels one after another.

It wasn’t overwhelmingly sweet, which is a good thing, but because I didn’t think it tasted like almond as the name suggested it would, this pretzel is near the bottom of the list.

6. Roasted Garlic & Parmesan

caption This Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Pretzel reminded me of a garlic knot. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I bit into this pretzel and immediately thought of a garlic knot.

I thought it was soft in the center, but it was getting a little hard around the edges just like delivery garlic knots would.

The powder-like seasoning on this pretzel was more subtle than the Sour Cream & Onion, in my opinion, but it was still a bit uneven. I couldn’t taste the garlic-y parm flavor unless there was a visible pile of seasoning in my bite.

The bits I could taste revealed notes of familiar, spice-cabinet garlic powder and Kraft Parmesan cheese.

Since the flavor profile was spot-on, this pretzel flavor comes in at No. 4.

5. Pepperoni

caption The Pepperoni Pretzel left lots of grease on my hands. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I thought this pretzel had a pepperoni-forward flavor, which meant I got exactly what I expected.

The dough was fluffy, and it stayed that way through the entire time it took to taste all the pretzels. I also thought it didn’t have much of a distinct pretzel flavor, which I thought was the right move here; I appreciated that the flavor profile of the dough was adjusted based on the topping.

There were melted bits of cheese on top of the pretzel, but they didn’t provide much of a taste, in my opinion. I would have loved to get heavier notes of the cheese, but that was my only taste-based complaint.

The paper this pretzel came in ended up soaked in grease, which made for a difficult eating process. If you’re planning on snacking on one of these, I’d recommend doing it when you can eat it all in one sitting – not grazing on it at your desk.

4. Jalapeño

caption The jalapeños weren’t baked into the inside of the pretzel. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Customers can choose to order this pretzel with or without salt – the employee helping me said most choose salt so I went with his recommendation.

The peppers were pickled and added a flavor that was reminiscent of loaded nachos, in my opinion. I thought they added a decent amount of heat that continued to build as I chewed, but went away shortly after I swallowed.

I thought the pieces of pretzel without peppers tasted just like the salted original – buttery and flavorful.

When I first thought about jalapeños on my pretzel, I was a bit skeptical. But after giving it a taste, I thought the flavors worked really well together.

3. Raisin

caption The Raisin Pretzel kept my hands the cleanest. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I thought the Raisin pretzel was so plain but in a great way. The actual pretzel tasted like an unsalted and un-buttered version of the original.

When I got a bite with raisins, I noticed the bit of sweetness they added. I thought this was a nice touch and a great way to subtly introduce flavor to the pretzel.

This pretzel left me feeling the cleanest after eating it. There was no buttery residue left on my fingers or the corners of my mouth.

(Tie) 1. Original

caption I chose to order my Original Pretzel with salt. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I thought this pretzel tasted just like a trip to the mall.

It was undoubtedly buttery, in my opinion, and that flavor carried through the entire pretzel. Not only was the outside of the dough visibly coated in butter, but I was able to taste it baked inside as well.

I did wish this twisted treat was a little less oily on the hands, but I didn’t mind too much. I thought the flavor was so classic, and the large grains of salt were a nice touch, which is why I named this flavor as one of the best-executed in the bunch.

Customers can choose to get the original flavor at Auntie Anne’s with or without salt.

(Tie) 1. Cinnamon Sugar

caption The cinnamon sugar went everywhere when I tried to rip off a small piece. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

As soon as I tasted it, I thought this was the ultimate cinnamon-sugar treat. Every inch of the pretzel was coated with the grainy goodness, and the flavor was consistent, in my opinion.

I appreciated that the buttery taste was toned down in this pretzel since the focus was on the sugar.

I picked it up and cinnamon sugar immediately went everywhere, but it wasn’t so bothersome. Again, I wouldn’t want to eat this while I was also working with my hands, but I wouldn’t mind taking some time out of my day to enjoy it.

The cinnamon-sugar treat had a flavor that reminded me of a churro. I thought the accuracy of the cinnamon sugar taste, execution of an evenly-flavored pretzel, and lack of overwhelming sweetness landed this pretzel a spot on the top of the list alongside Original.