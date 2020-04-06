I tried 3 canned tomato soups and Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato bisque went perfectly with my grilled cheese

caption I tested three different kinds of canned tomato soup to determine which one went with a grilled cheese the best. source Erin McDowell/Insider

A grilled cheese sandwich paired with tomato soup is perhaps one of the simplest yet most delicious meals known to man.

I taste tested three different kinds of canned tomato soup to determine which one went with a grilled cheese the best.

The Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque was perfectly seasoned, creamy, and added a lot of flavor to my grilled cheese.

However, to me, Campbell’s tomato soup tasted like watered-down ketchup.

Grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup are loved by toddlers, college kids, and adults alike.

However, the wrong kind of tomato soup can really make or break your grilled-cheese-eating experience.

To find out which canned tomato soup goes best with grilled cheese sandwiches, I tasted three different kinds: Campbell’s tomato soup, Progresso tomato basil soup, and Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque.

To keep things consistent, I prepared each grilled cheese sandwich the same exact way. I also cooked all the soups on the stove in a saucepan, according to the instructions on each can.

Here’s how each canned tomato soup ranked, from worst to best.

First, I assembled my ingredients for the grilled cheese sandwiches.

caption Panera Bakery Oats bread, Hellmann’s light mayonnaise, and sliced American cheese. source Erin McDowell/Insider

To make my grilled cheese, I used Panera Bakery Oats bread, Hellmann’s light mayonnaise, and sliced American cheese.

I like to spread a little mayonnaise on my bread before grilling each slice.

caption Bread with mayonnaise spread on top of each slice. source Erin McDowell/Insider

This makes the grilled cheese crispier, in my opinion, than using butter or oil.

I placed my first slice down on the hot pan, which was set to medium-high heat.

caption Grilled cheese sandwich in a frying pan. source Erin McDowell/Insider

I added two slices of American cheese, added the top slice of bread, and grilled each side for around a minute, flipping them over now and again to ensure they were perfectly toasted and that the cheese had melted.

Once my sandwich was done, I moved it to a plate and cut it in half.

caption The finished grilled cheese sandwich. source Erin McDowell/Insider

To ensure consistency during the taste test, I used the same grilled cheese recipe for all three soups.

Made famous by Andy Warhol and probably found in the depths of cabinets worldwide, Campbell’s tomato soup is arguably iconic.

caption Campbell’s tomato soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The can of soup cost $2 for 10 and 3/4 fluid ounces of condensed soup, which is then doubled with one can of water.

After cooking the soup for a few minutes, it was piping hot.

caption Campbell’s tomato soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The color of the soup was the same nostalgic orange-red shade I remembered from my youth. The consistency was odd – it was simultaneously watery and clumpy.

As the soup was cooking, I had attempted to use a whisk to completely combine the condensed soup and the water, but nevertheless found tiny clumps of tomato paste floating in my soup.

While many people presumably love Campbell’s tomato soup, I’ve always found it tastes like watered-down ketchup.

caption Campbell’s tomato soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

I dipped my sandwich into the bowl of soup to see if the soup would complement it, or ruin it.

The consistency was watery and didn’t quite cling to the sandwich as much as I’d like it to.

caption Campbell’s tomato soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

It didn’t add much flavor at all. The soup was unseasoned, and the only flavor that came through to me was an artificial tomato taste.

If you’re in a pinch, Campbell’s tomato soup will do.

caption Campbell’s tomato soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

However, due to its lack of seasoning and odd consistency, I’d skip this tomato soup in favor of the other two that I tried.

Progresso’s tomato basil soup was my second-favorite soup to pair with a grilled cheese sandwich.

caption Progresso tomato basil soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

It cost $2.99 for 19 fluid ounces.

Looking at the soup, I could already tell it was much more seasoned than the last.

caption Progresso tomato basil soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

Small flecks of basil were dotted throughout the soup. The consistency was the most watery of the soups that I tried – it wasn’t creamy at all.

However, the soup wasn’t marketed as a bisque, so this was to be expected.

The soup was the most fragrant of all the three I tried — I could smell the basil as I dipped my grilled cheese into the pool of tomato goodness.

caption Progresso tomato basil soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

I was interested to see whether the presumably strong basil flavor would complement the grilled cheese sandwich.

The soup lightly coated the grilled cheese but was still transparent.

caption Progresso tomato basil soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

However, it adhered to the sandwich much more than the Campbell’s original tomato soup had.

I could distinctly taste the strong basil flavor.

caption Progresso tomato basil soup. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The seasoning of the soup added a lot of flavor to the grilled cheese, and the basil mixed with the gooey cheese was a pleasant surprise.

However, I think when it comes to grilled cheese and tomato soup, the creamier the soup the better, in my opinion, in order to properly cling to the sandwich.

Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque was the perfect balance between creaminess and well-seasoned flavor.

caption Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The can cost $1.99 for 16.3 fluid ounces.

The bisque was the creamiest soup I tried, perhaps unsurprisingly.

caption Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque. source Erin McDowell/Insider

It was thicker in consistency and less transparent than both the other soups. The soup had small flecks of basil floating throughout, but not quite as much as the Progresso soup.

It was slightly more orange-colored, rather than red, due to the addition of cream.

caption Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The soup contains 50% less sodium than other Well Yes! soups, but it tasted well-seasoned regardless.

The soup tasted like tomatoes but was slightly tangy, like carrots had been added.

caption Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque. source Erin McDowell/Insider

Checking the ingredients on the back of the can, I saw that butternut squash puree had been added, which perhaps resulted in a slightly different taste.

The texture was perfectly creamy so the soup clung to the sandwich, allowing the flavor to fully meld with the grilled cheese.

Next time I make a grilled cheese, there’s only one kind of tomato soup I’ll reach for.

caption Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque. source Erin McDowell/Insider

The Campbell’s Well Yes! tomato basil bisque was perfectly seasoned, creamy, and added a lot of flavor to my grilled cheese. Plus, for just $1.99, it was also the cheapest.