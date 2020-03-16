Taylor Swift begged fans to ‘cancel plans’ after she noticed ‘hangs and parties still happening’ despite the coronavirus outbreak

Taylor Swift urged fans to “cancel plans” and “truly isolate” amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously right now,” she posted on her Instagram story. “I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.”

“It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.

Taylor Swift made an impassioned argument for social distancing amidst the coronavirus outbreak, pleading with fans to take the pandemic seriously.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this,” she continued.

caption She posted the message on Sunday night around 6 pm EST. source @taylorswift/Instagram

As Business Insider previously reported, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put forward new guidelines Sunday recommending that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.

As of Sunday evening, the US had confirmed more than 3,660 COVID-19 cases, including at least 68 deaths.

Many young and seemingly healthy Americans have been urged to practice social distancing, regardless of whether they show symptoms or feel threatened by the virus, which disproportionately kills eldery and immunocompromised people.

As Swift noted, limiting social interactions will help limit the chance of asymptomatic carriers unknowingly infecting others who are more vulnerable.

Many people have praised the “Shake It Off” singer for using her platform to promote the CDC’s guidelines.

Taylor Swift using her platform to educate fans about self-isolation. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/qDxlQ7OvWD — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) March 16, 2020

When Taylor Swift says to make social sacrifices, you MAKE ???????? SOCIAL ???????? SACRIFICES pic.twitter.com/Bi3Qt64jNU — KiMi Robinson (@kimirobin) March 15, 2020

“Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are doing more than some politicians to encourage social distancing and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic,” entertainment reporter Brian A. Hernandez wrote on Twitter. “They posted these messages for their combined 300 million+ followers.”

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are doing more than some politicians to encourage social distancing and self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. They posted these messages for their combined 300 million+ followers. "This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate" pic.twitter.com/bxHmO3QBtE — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) March 15, 2020

Indeed, Swift’s fellow pop star Ariana Grande also criticized fans who’ve failed to grasp the seriousness of the virus.

“it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly,” she wrote. “the ‘we will be fine because we’re young ‘ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged.”

Grande went on to clarify that she meant to address people who have continued to go out socially, like to the movies or the mall – rather than those who don’t have the ability to work from home or call out of work.

“i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work,” she wrote on Twitter. “but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.”

i am agreeing w yall. these are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

yes. for sure. i am just asking the people that have the privilege of cancelled work to practice social distancing instead of deliberately making selfish choices that put others in danger. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

this is what i’m talking ab. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

Grande then urged fans to support H.R. 6201, a bill designed to provide financial relief to those affected by the outbreak, including increased free testing, benefits, and paid sick, family, and medical leave.

The bill passed the House of Representatives early Saturday, but hit a roadblock when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not call lawmakers for a vote over the weekend.

“instead of responding with your frustration ( that i totally agree with and support ) call your senators ! we need them to support this plan,” Grande wrote. “everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time.”