Taylor Swift drinks white wine with ice in ‘Miss Americana’ and fans feel so ‘validated’ by her choice of beverage

One of the scenes in the new Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” shows Swift and childhood best friend Abigail Anderson Lucier cooking and enjoying dinner together.

Swift asks Anderson Lucier if she’d like a glass of red or white wine. Her friend asks for white, before realizing that might make her a “difficult guest” since they were cooking with the red.

Swift reassures her that it’s fine, though. “I’m happy to switch. It’s too adult for me, let’s be honest,” Swift says.

After giving one of her cats food to eat off the dining table alongside them, Swift says, “I’m gonna get some ice for my wine. You want any?” She can also be seen pouring a generous amount of ice into her friend’s glass.

After viewing the moment, fans took to Twitter to express how relatable it was that the pop star drinks white wine with ice in it.

Taylor Swift‘s new documentary “Miss Americana” revealed everything from her mindset after Kanye West interrupted her at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to why she decided to speak out in the midterm elections – but it’s her drink choice that made some fans feel even closer to the pop star.

In one scene, Swift cooks and eats dinner with her childhood friend Abigail Anderson Lucier. As they wait for their dinner to finish cooking, Swift offers Anderson Lucier a glass of either red or white wine.

“Can I get some white wine? Oh, you got the red wine? Does that make me a difficult guest?” Anderson Lucier responds.

“It’s for the recipe. I’m happy to switch,” Swift reassures her, adding, “It’s too adult for me, let’s be honest.”

Anderson Lucier gets settled in a seat as Swift pours cat food directly onto the dining table so her cat Olivia, who also has her own seat, can eat with them. The “Lover” singer then says, “I’m gonna get some ice for my wine. You want any?”

Once Swift is back at the table, she pours a cup of ice into Anderson Lucier’s glass, and makes a scared face when she realizes she may have given her friend too much. “Oh, that’s fine. That’s honestly just what I wanted,” Anderson Lucier says before taking a sip.

While it was just a small moment between the friends, Swift’s beverage choice resonated with fans online for how relatable it was.

all you need to know about #missamericana is….. taylor swift drinks white wine with ice pic.twitter.com/GQomPsLcaq — meg zukin (@bymeg) January 24, 2020

Watching #MissAmericana and Taylor Swift puts ice in her wine too and I feel so damn validated rn — kathryn (@florencewelches) January 31, 2020

Taylor Swift also drinks white wine with ice and that is the only validation I need in life — Mo (@hall0_REEN) January 31, 2020

Taylor Swift adds ice to her wine… I think I’m in love. — Val ???? (@vlbonite) January 31, 2020

I can’t believe Taylor Swift puts ice in her white wine #MissAmericana maybe she really is 57 years old — Kate (@Katie_Kate4) January 31, 2020

Taylor Swift drinks white wine with ice… I drink white wine with ice… yeah — L (@GracesBliss) January 31, 2020

At this point @taylorswift13 isn't a pop mega hit sensation for me. She's just Taylor. Normal woman who like cats and white wine with ice. — miss AMERICANA (@Swiftlet1989) January 31, 2020

taylor pouring 60037262 ice cubes into abigail’s wine is a whole mood though and i want wine now — ???????????????????????????? ⚜️ (@ladyrevan) January 31, 2020

taylor said ice in white wine rights and i SUPPORT THAT — rach (@looksupgrinning) January 31, 2020

Other fans, however, weren’t happy that Swift adds ice to her wine.

Me: starts the new Taylor Swift doc

Taylor: pours ice in her wine

Me: stops watching the new Taylor Swift doc — Joe Zawada (@Jz518971) January 31, 2020

…..not @ taylor drinking white wine with ice, i- madam — ʲᵉⁿⁿᶦᶠᵉʳ™ ???? // (@BBYYATUSABES) January 31, 2020

I've always loved Taylor Swift, but she just put ice in her wine and now idk how to feel #MissAmericana — miss watermelon sugar (@itsTaraElmore) January 31, 2020

Ice into wine ????‍♂️

Taylor please…. ???? https://t.co/JvLVjG14rI — ???? Nicolas Loverfest???????????????????????????????????????? (@n1Swiftie) January 31, 2020

Okay I'm sorry Taylor but how could you even think of putting ice in your glass of white wine?!! ???????????? #MissAmericana — Eléa ???? (@TV_ShowsAddict) January 31, 2020

taylor putting ice in wine makes me uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/vOWZC4Jmmz — ellie (@catchfireswift) January 31, 2020

White wine made another appearance later in the documentary when Swift decided to post her endorsement for Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen in the midterm elections.

After an emotional scene in which Swift tears up as she explains to her dad Scott Swift and members of her team why she needs to speak out, Swift sits down on a couch with her mom, Andrea Swift, and her publicist, Tree Paine, to set the post live.

The three women each have glasses of white wine, and clink glasses as Andrea says, “God help us all,” and Swift adds, “Cheers to the resistance.”

Fans loved that Swift’s “team” consisted of just her mom, her publicist, and wine.

if I could go back to watch any moment in history it would be taylor tree and andrea drinking white wine as they singlehandedly take down the republican party — olivia (@SwiftingDaily) January 31, 2020

the fact that taylors "team" is her, her mom, her publicist, and white wine ???????? — georgia (@itsmorningnow) January 31, 2020

I’m tree Andrea and Taylor toasting with white wine saying god bless us all while stressed on the couch #MissAmericana — ????????????????, Natalie (@nat_ts13) January 31, 2020

taylor, andrea, and tree sitting around the living room coffee table drinking white wine about to upload the post that would spike voter registration polls by 65,000 in a single 24-hour period #MissAmerciana pic.twitter.com/UAJVJprU5s — emme (@myluvfortay) January 31, 2020

Taylor while her, Tree, and Andrea cheers with wine, “Cheers to the resistance.” ???? — Jessica (@1989reputaytion) January 31, 2020

“Miss Americana” was released in select theaters and on Netflix on Friday.

