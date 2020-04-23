Taylor Swift slammed her former label for a ‘tasteless’ plan to release a live album without her consent, using vocals from a 2008 radio show performance

caption Taylor Swift at the 2020 NME Awards, left, and performing on MTV’s “TRL” in 2008. source Dave J Hogan/Getty Images / Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taylor Swift slammed her former label, Big Machine, and its owner, Scooter Braun, for “shameless greed” on Thursday.

The “Cruel Summer” singer posted a statement on her Instagram story, citing plans to surprise-release a live album without her approval, using vocals from a 2008 radio show performance.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers,” Swift wrote, “have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

She added: “So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Fans have already called for a boycott of the album, titled “Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008,” which is already available on iTunes in other countries.

The "Cruel Summer" singer posted a statement on her Instagram story, citing Big Machine's apparent plan to surprise-release a live album without her knowledge or consent.

“I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an ‘album’ of live performances of mine tonight,” she wrote. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight.”

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me,” she continued. “It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers… have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

caption Taylor Swift said she found out about her forthcoming live album through her fans. source @taylorswift/Instagram

“In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus,” she concluded. “So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Swift has had a contentious relationship with Big Machine – and especially with Braun – since she signed a new contract with Universal Music Group in 2018.

After Braun purchased Big Machine Records in June 2019, Swift said she was “sad and grossed out” over the deal, which included the rights to the masters of everything she created under the label through 2017’s “Reputation.”

Swift labeled the agreement her “worst case scenario,” as she alleged that Braun has been a “bully” to her throughout her career. The songstress also said she wasn’t given the chance to buy back her catalog, but was instead offered a deal in which she could “earn” back one album at a time for each new album she put out under Big Machine.

Fans have already rallied around Swift. Many have asked each other to boycott the album, apparently titled “Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008.”

According to screenshots shared online, it’s already available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and iTunes in some parts of the world, including Australia.

One fan even created a thread on Twitter with links to all of Swift’s old performances used for the live album, so fans can listen without giving money to Big Machine.

A representative for Swift declined to comment. Representatives for Braun and Big Machine did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.