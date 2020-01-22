Watch Taylor Swift hug boyfriend Joe Alwyn and utter the f-word publicly for the first time in the trailer for her Netflix documentary

- source
- The official trailer for Taylor Swift’s new Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” was released on Wednesday.
- The trailer appears to include private footage from the year she withdrew from the public eye, before she released her 2017 album “Reputation.”
- It also features recent footage from her “Lover” era and a brief moment with her elusive boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.
- As reported by Variety, the documentary will prominently focus on Swift’s political awakening – and particularly her decision to endorse Democratic politicians in her home state of Tennessee in 2018.
- “It feels f—ing amazing,” Swift, who famously avoids cursing in public, says in the trailer uncensored. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore. And it was my own doing.”
- “Miss Americana” is coming to Netflix and select theaters on January 31.
