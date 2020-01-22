Watch Taylor Swift hug boyfriend Joe Alwyn and utter the f-word publicly for the first time in the trailer for her Netflix documentary

Callie Ahlgrim
Taylor Swift behind the scenes on the set of her

Taylor Swift behind the scenes on the set of her “You Need to Calm Down” music video.
Taylor Swift/YouTube
  • The official trailer for Taylor Swift’s new Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” was released on Wednesday.
  • The trailer appears to include private footage from the year she withdrew from the public eye, before she released her 2017 album “Reputation.”
  • It also features recent footage from her “Lover” era and a brief moment with her elusive boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn.
  • As reported by Variety, the documentary will prominently focus on Swift’s political awakening – and particularly her decision to endorse Democratic politicians in her home state of Tennessee in 2018.
  • “It feels f—ing amazing,” Swift, who famously avoids cursing in public, says in the trailer uncensored. “I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore. And it was my own doing.”
  • “Miss Americana” is coming to Netflix and select theaters on January 31.
  • Watch the trailer below.