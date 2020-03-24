Taylor Swift responded to the leaked ‘Famous’ phone call with Kanye West by urging fans to instead focus on coronavirus aid

caption Taylor Swift broke her silence on the leaked phone call. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor Swift told fans to donate to charities helping the vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis rather than focus on her leaked phone call with Kanye West.

Swift addressed the un-edited 2016 phone call about West’s song “Famous,” which was leaked on Saturday, in a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Monday night.

She told fans “instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage … SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” The swipe-up leads to a donation page for Feeding America.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated into order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years ) …

“SWIPE UP to see what really matters” – the swipe up leads people to a donation page for the Feeding America non-profit organisation.

“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis,” Swift wrote in a second Instagram Story.

caption Swift said “what really matters” now are donations. source Taylor Swift/Instagram

The video call between Swift and West was leaked on Saturday, shedding new light on the pair’s long-running feud.

The video suggested that the pop star was telling the truth when she said she was unaware the rapper would call her “that b—-” on his 2016 song “Famous.”

West’s wife Kim Kardashian who, like Swift herself, has been subtly liking fan posts about the leak on social media, also tweeted her thoughts on the renewed controversy.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, Kardashian maintained West’s innocence in nine separate tweets.

She began by saying Swift: “has chosen to reignite an old exchange” that “feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.”

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian then said she didn’t want to comment on the issue but because Swift “continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian then went on to explain that she never “edited the footage” released in 2016 and the “full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”

“The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation,” Kardashian tweeted.

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

The reality star concluded her Twitter rant by vowing to never speak of the issue again and said: “I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.”

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

