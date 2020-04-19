Taylor Swift sings ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ for the first time in heart-wrenching performance on ‘Together at Home’

- source
- Taylor Swift performed her song “Soon You’ll Get Better” off her most recent album “Lover” as part of Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” event on Saturday night.
- The singer held back tears as she played the piano and performed the track, which was written about her experience watching her mom, Andrea Swift, battle cancer.
- “That’s a song I don’t know if I’ll ever play it live. It’s just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It’s hard to sing. It’s hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it’s not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel,” Swift previously said about “Soon You’ll Get Better” for a SiriusXM Town Hall.
- The “Together at Home” performance came one day after Swift announced she was canceling all of her live performances for the rest of 2020 in order to keep fans safe and comply with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
