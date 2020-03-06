Watch Taylor Swift learn how to smoke a cigar and manspread on the subway in a behind-the-scenes video for ‘The Man’

By
Business Insider
-

Taylor Swift took on the alter-ego

caption
Taylor Swift took on the alter-ego “Tyler Swift” for her new music video.
source
Taylor Swift/YouTube
  • Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage from her new music video, “The Man,” on Friday.
  • Swift worked with a movement coach and had daily five-hour makeup sessions in order to appear masculine. She even wore fake muscles and rubber lips.
  • The behind-the-scenes video shows Swift learning how to do typically masculine things for the first time, like smoke a cigar and “check someone out.”
  • “I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me,” she said. “I’ve never thought about how men walk. It’s never something that’s interested me before. But, you know, they walk differently than we do.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.