Taylor Swift says she directed her own music video for ‘The Man’ because it was the ‘easiest and quickest’ way to get it done

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Taylor Swift, left, transformed into a man for her most recent music video.

caption
source
Taylor Swift/YouTube
  • In new behind-the-scenes footage, Taylor Swift shows off her efficient directing style on the set of her “The Man” music video.
  • “I wanted to use a female director, but it just so happened that I couldn’t really get it done on time with anybody else,” she said.
  • “So I was like, ‘I know exactly what I was this video to be. Why don’t I just try this, directing for the first time alone?’ It just was the easiest and quickest way to get this video done the way that I wanted to do it.”
  • “With this video,” she continued, “I wanted to show a heightened version of how the world reacts to someone who’s male, hot, rich, young, cocky. I wanted to show how there’s like, immediate approval and benefit of the doubt given, and I wanted to show it in a really ridiculous, fantasized way.”
