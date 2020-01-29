A Florida daycare teacher was fired after sending a toddler home with a note written across his belly in marker

caption A toddler holding his toes. source Oleksandra Korobova/Getty Images

Heather Chisum discovered a note written on her 1-year-old son’s skin when he came home from daycare.

The note, written in green marker, read, “Mom I’m out of diapers, pls read my report.”

Her son’s daycare has since fired the teacher who made the note.

Chisum is upset with social media commenters putting her at blame.

A Florida mom was shocked when a daycare sent her 1-year-old son home with note sprawled across his belly in marker.

“Mom I’m out of diapers, pls read my report,” the note said, according to a photo posted by the boy’s mom, Heather Chisum, on Facebook Monday.

The director of the Children’s Education Center of the Islands, on Sanibel Island, told The News-Press that the message was a breach of professional ethics and the teacher had been fired.

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families,” she told the News-Press. “It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher,” said Cindy Carter DeCosta, executive director.

Chisum posted to Facebook again Wednesday thanking the community for their support but also noting she has seen posts defending the teacher and accusing her of spending money on makeup instead of diapers.

“So let me put this out there, I have NEVER and will never put my needs before my children’s. No one knows my finances, or what I spend my money on, and it’s NONE of [anyone’s] business,” she said. “I HAVE EXTRA PACKS OF DIAPERS IN MY CLOSET! The issue was never not having money for diapers or not having diapers to bring them.”

Chisum said the day before she saw the teacher wrote a message on her son, the teacher noted that the boy needed more diapers on a daily report that was sent home with him but she didn’t see it.

“I’m a single mom with a full time job and two very young children,” she wrote on Facebook. “SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Messages left for the daycare and Chisum were not immediately returned Wednesday.