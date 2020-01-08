White supremacists are making up their own ‘medieval memes’ to promote ethnic cleansing

caption A teen accused of firebombing a Planned Parenthood allegedly spray-painted the building with the words “Deus Vult.” source Courtesy of Court Documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware

James Gulick, 18, has been accused by federal prosecutors of throwing a firebomb and damaging the facilities of a Delaware Planned Parenthood.

Gulick allegedly spray-painted the facility with the words “Deus Vult,” a medieval Crusader battle cry that has recently been appropriated by far-right groups.

Medieval experts say the appropriation of “imagined medieval history” is “wrong” and “dangerous.”

In the early hours of January 3, a young man arrived outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Newark, Delaware intending to vandalize it. According to court documents and video surveillance, the individual spray-painted the front porch of the health clinic with the words of a medieval battle cry and threw an incendiary device through the window of the building.

While the Molotov cocktail exploded in the building, it soon self-extinguished leaving behind the bright red Latin phrase that has become inextricably tied to the far-right movement online: “Deus Vult.”

FBI agents quickly identified the culprit as 18-year-old James Gulick by the car used to flee the scene and Guilick’s social media posts expressing far-right extremist vernacular and anti-abortion sentiment, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Federal prosecutors charged Gulick on Monday with three criminal complaints related to arson, vandalism, and possession of illegal firearms.

The Latin phrase “Deus Vult,” which translates to “God wills it,” is a medieval battle cry that was used in the First Crusade, one of a series of religious wars between Christians and Muslims in western Asia and Europe. While it gained popularity among fans of a video game called “Crusader Kings,” it has also become a rallying cry for far-right extremism often found in the chat rooms of Reddit and 4Chan – online hotbeds for white supremacist views.

Memes using the Latin phrase were tossed around in pro-Trump Reddit threads and quoted on posters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, along with other Crusades and medieval symbols and imagery. (Donald Trump Jr. recently posted a photo on Instagram brandishing an AR-15-style rifle emblazoned with a Crusader cross, the Washington Post reported.)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an advocacy group combating anti-Semitism and other hate speech, has tracked various medieval symbols and phrases used by various hate groups on- and offline. Vegas Tenold, an investigative researcher at the Center on Extremism with the ADL, says the use of “Deus Vult” and other medieval appropriation is “terrifying.”

“We’ve seen this kind of language the kind of rhetoric of religion used in targeting reproductive health services for a long time – one of the most militant and deadly organizations behind attacking these kinds of facilities has been the Army of God,” Tenold told Insider. The Army of God is a Christian anti-abortion group that’s been designated as a terrorist organization by the US Department of Justice.

“It’s incredibly alarming… especially seeing relatively young people get indoctrinated with this,” Tenold continued.

Medieval scholars have widely condemned the use of medieval history and symbology to promote white supremacist and far-right propaganda. Following the Unite the Right Rally, the Medieval and Renaissance Drama Society released a statement saying they were “disturbed by the use of a nostalgic but inaccurate myth of the Middle Ages by racist movements in the United States.”

“By using imagined medieval symbols, or names drawn from medieval terminology, they create a fantasy of a pure, white Europe that bears no relationship to reality,” the statement read.

Medieval historian and journalist David Perry told Insider that medievalism has gone viral in white supremacist groups because, as medieval historian Sierra Lomuto notes, the Middle Ages provides an “origin myth for whiteness.”

“What that means is that they have this idea of the Middle Ages as isolated and pure and white and patriarchal with manly Christian men organized in defending a society from the non-white other,” Perry explained.

The use of medievalism in far-right propaganda has spread like wildfire, manifesting in memes, jokes in chat rooms like 8Chan, and occasionally violence. According to Perry, the manifesto released by the Christchurch mosque shooter quoted a version of Pope Urban II’s sermon from the First Crusade, which culminated in the battle cries of “Deus Vult.”

Perry says the difficult part of fighting the appropriation of medieval imagery by white supremacists is knowing exactly when a trivial meme will turn violent – as it did in the recent Planned Parenthood incident. He believes historians and teachers should be aware of how their words could potentially be harnessed. “I don’t know if teaching a better and more intentional history will stop acts of violence or just change the symbols used by violent actors – but I’m willing to find out.”