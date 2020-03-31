Teenagers are modeling their prom dresses during at-home photo shoots to make up for their canceled proms

caption Mattie, a high-school senior from Georgia, models her prom dress. source Mattie

With many high schools forced to cancel prom, some junior and senior students are creating standout photo shoots in their homes to showcase their prom dresses.

Others have hosted DIY proms with their families in place of the actual event.

Many high-school seniors have been forced to cut their school years short thanks to the coronavirus. Not only are they missing out on classes and graduation day, but many will also not have a chance to attend their final proms.

But it’s not all bad news. Teenagers across the world are now finding creative ways to celebrate their end-of-year dances. While some students are having at-home photo shoots to showcase their dresses, others are creating DIY proms with their families.

Some teenagers are having at-home photo shoots to show off their prom dresses

Mattie, a high-school senior from Georgia, had big plans for her senior prom. The event was to be held at a local science center, where she and her friends were going to arrive in a limo after eating dinner at Maggiano’s Little Italy.

“Since it’s senior year, we wanted to go out with a bang,” she told Insider.

As for her dress, Mattie went shopping with her mom and picked out a blue ball gown fit for Cinderella. It was sleeveless, and embellished with a shining gold design.

“You only get a couple occasions in your lifetime to wear a dress that’s poofy and princess-y, so I decided that I wanted to do that for senior year,” she said.

caption Mattie completed this photo shoot with the help of her mom. source Mattie

Unfortunately, Mattie and her classmates didn’t get the prom of their dreams. Instead, students were left with altered dresses they couldn’t return, and car reservations they couldn’t cancel.

“We were super upset because it’s senior year, so it’s something we were looking forward to,” she said. “There’s obviously way worse things right now that could be happening to us, so we realize that, but it’s still disappointing.”

“I was super upset because I was like, ‘Oh I got this really pretty dress and no one’s ever gonna see it,’ but my mom was like ‘No, we paid for this dress, people are gonna see it,'” she added.

The two ended up visiting a nearby farmhouse and nature center for a prom-themed photo shoot. Mattie said she wanted to have her friends join, but chose to go alone as a form of social distancing.

I was not about to let my prom dress go to waste since prom was canceled. Yes, I took a Cinderella picture. pic.twitter.com/1dZoEBDWIB — Ghost Hostess Mattie (@fantasylandkid) March 21, 2020

Kaia James, a high-school senior from Kansas, did the same. Her disco-themed prom was scheduled for April 4, but was canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

“We were all really sad and crying,” James told Insider. “I’m a senior, so it kind of hit a little harder.”

Still, she was proud of the dress she chose, and wanted to find a way to show it off.

“I actually found my dress when I went to the mall with all my friends and it was only $60,” she said. “So I was like, ‘That’s a steal.'”

caption Kaia James held her photo shoot in her backyard. source Kaia James

Because she lives “in the country” and has a lot of trees on her property, she decided to hold a photo shoot in her backyard with the help of her mom.

“I definitely had a lot of fun, and there’s not a lot of things to do in quarantine, so it’s definitely something to pass the time,” she said.

I did a little photo shoot in my prom dress today:) pic.twitter.com/wj2spVPAoE — Kaia:) (@kaiajames7) March 30, 2020

Others have hosted DIY proms with their families

Though it’s tough to beat a giant party with all of your classmates, some people are finding alternate ways to experience prom. Erin Tierney, a student from Scotland, for example, held a prom at home.

“When we found out prom was cancelled, myself and the committee were distraught,” she told Insider. “We had spent at least four months fundraising for the event, but as exams were on the line and the outbreak of COVID-19 grew worse in the UK, we knew the canceling of prom was inevitable.”

“Everything that makes your final year at school special was taken away from us so quickly, and honestly we were all in such shock – it was awful for us,” she continued.

As disappointed as she was, Tierney’s family had a plan to cheer her up. The day Tierney was meant to go to prom, her sister offered to do her makeup and hair to give her the “full prom experience.”

“We all put on our dresses, including my younger brother, who was determined to win prom queen,” she said. “I think it was my uncle’s idea to hold the prom, but he couldn’t make it because we’re all on lockdown and he couldn’t come over.”

caption Erin Tierney and her family during an at-home prom. source Erin Tierney

“My dad went through all the effort of putting on a full tuxedo for my fake prom,” Tierney said. “My mum filmed me dancing with my dad to ‘It’s Raining On Prom Night’ by Cidny Bullens. My sister organized a ballot for prom king and queen, and we all had a glass of wine or Champagne while we got photos.”

“After a while we changed into our pajamas so we could eat our dinner in comfort, but it was genuinely such a lovely experience with the family,” she said.

Prom got cancelled because of covid-19, my family decided to throw me a quarantine prom anyway. Ignore my brother in the dress, he wanted prom queen ♥️ pic.twitter.com/BMJB543U2n — Erin x (@erintierney_xo) March 27, 2020

Lauryne Hill from Atlanta said her mom had a similar idea when a member of their family, Wayne, experienced a canceled prom.

“This was to be my brother’s senior prom,” she told Insider. “He was especially excited because he didn’t get to go to his junior prom last year.”

Wayne was understandably disappointed when the event was officially cancelled, and Hill says she and the rest of his family were “heartbroken right along with him.”

As a result, the family became determined to make the day special for Wayne.

They canceled my brother’s prom, so we threw our own. pic.twitter.com/o2YBeG0z64 — Lauryne Amanda (@LauryneAmanda) March 29, 2020

“My mom is really creative,” she said. “It was really important to her that the day still be special for Wayne”

“She gathered us all together for a ‘prom committee’ meeting, and we each were assigned designated roles,” she continued. “Dad was the photographer, my sister Lana was the DJ, my other sisters were on the decorating committee, mom was the chaperone, and I was the makeup artist.”

caption The Hill family holds a prom for their son Wayne. source Lauryne Hill

Of course, no guests were invited as a result of social distancing, but Hill said she and her siblings had a blast regardless.

“The blessing of having such a big family is that we are a party all on our own,” she said.