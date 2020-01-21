Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t be allowed to serve the rest of his 2-year sentence in home confinement even though his prison has a lot of Blood gang members

caption Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet on September 19, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. source Redfern/Michael Campanella via Getty Images

A judge ruled that the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – may not serve the remaining 10 months of his two-year sentence in home confinement.

Hernandez’s lawyer requested that he be moved to home confinement earlier this month, citing concerns that members of the gang he testified against may harm him.

The judge wasn’t sympathetic, saying a “lesser form of confinement” wasn’t acceptable.

Tekashi 6ix9ine may not serve time in home confinement, the judge overseeing his case ruled on Tuesday, dashing the controversial rapper’s hopes that he could spend the rest of his two-year prison sentence away from the gang he once betrayed.

In December, the rapper – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – was sentenced to two years in prison, 13 months of which had already been served at the time, after he pleaded guilty to charges that included racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder.

Hernandez’s conviction was part of a larger case brought against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He cooperated extensively with prosecutors, which led them to argue that he should be given a reduced sentence.

Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez’s attorney, asked the judge earlier this month for his client move to home confinement, arguing that he was unsafe because he shares the private prison with members of the Bloods. Lazzaro said Hernandez would not be safe in a public Bureau of Prisons facility, either, pointing out that his co-conspirator Rolland Martin was “almost killed” in a similar facility “for merely renouncing his membership in the gang.”

But in a new ruling handed down Tuesday and reviewed by Insider, Judge Paul Engelmayer held firm, saying he already took Lazzaro’s arguments under consideration.

“The Court’s determination was, and is, that a 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case,” Engelmayer wrote. “A shorter sentence would disserve the assembled [factors], including that Mr. Hernandez’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his crimes. A modification of Mr. Hernandez’s sentence along the lines that he proposes, which would eliminate the remaining prison component of his sentence in favor of lesser forms of confinement, would similarly be insufficient to respect the [factors].”

In addition to his remaining two-month prison sentence, Engelmayer had also ruled that Hernandez must complete 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.