Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly asked a judge to be allowed up to 2 hours to shoot new music videos in his backyard during home confinement

caption Daniel Hernandez, aka, Tekashi 69, aka 6ix9ine, appears at his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. source New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has reportedly asked a judge if he can use his backyard to film music videos for 2 hours each week, TMZ said Friday.

Hernandez was ordered released from prison by a US federal judge at the beginning of April over fears he would contract COVID-19.

He pleaded guilty last year of several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Hernandez is currently working on two new albums, according to his lawyer.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has requested he be allowed to film music videos in his backyard for two hours each week while serving his prison sentence on home confinement, TMZ reported on Friday.

As Insider previously reported, the rapper had been released from prison four months early on after his lawyer argued he was susceptible to severe side effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lance Lazzaro, Hernandez’s lawyer, had argued that on multiple occasions the rapper had been hospitalized with “serious asthma attacks,” and was at risk for severe side effects. As Insider previously reported, prisons around the country have released some at-risk inmates in order to reduce transmissions of the novel coronavirus in prisons.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hernadez’s probation officer did not object to his request to use his back yard for the filming of music videos.

It is up to the US District Judge Paul Engelmayer – the same judge who ordered his compassionate release and home confinement – to decide whether he will be allowed to film the videos in his yard, according to the report.

Engelmayer had ruled on April 1 that Hernandez would spend four months under home incarceration, enforced by a GPS monitor. He said the rapper would not be permitted to leave unless seeking medical treatment, according to a previous Insider report.

In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years probation after he pleaded guilty in January 2019 to several crimes related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. He was arrested in November 2018 on charges that included racketeering, illegal firearms possession, and aiding in an attempted murder.

Another attorney for the rapper told Complex that Hernandez was in the process of working to fulfill a contractual obligation to release two new albums: one in English and another in Spanish.

His lawyer said the rapper was not prohibited from returning to social media while on home confinement, though Hernandez has not posted to his Twitter or Instagram accounts since he was released on April 2.

