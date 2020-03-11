I tried Tempur-Pedic’s $7,300 mattress-base combination featuring sleep tracking, adjustable positioning, vibration, and more – and it’s worth every penny

source Tempur-Pedic/Instagram

A high-quality bed works for a variety of sleeping styles and body types, features excellent motion isolation and edge support, and keeps you comfortable throughout the night.

I like Tempur-Pedic’s PRObreeze Mattress ($4,699) with the brand’s Ergo Power Base ($2,398) because it dissipates heat, has impressive motion dampening properties, and works well for stomach, side, and back sleeping.

Though it’s quite expensive, the price includes white glove delivery and the mattress is backed by a 10-year warranty while the bed frame is covered for 25 years.

One of the most important purchases you will make in your life is your bed. This is where you spend a third of your day. Not only that, but the time you spend in bed also has a major impact on your overall well-being and when you buy quality, you can expect your mattress to last you for decades.

The Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze Mattress with Ergo Power Base is for people who are willing to spend extra on their sleeping experience. The PRObreeze offers luxury comfort and support for a broad range of sleepers, especially if you tend to overheat at night. The Ergo Power Base with Sleeptracker is a high-tech adjustable frame that tracks and analyzes your sleep, neutralizes snoring, and massages you.

My wife and I slept on the mattress-base combination for the last 100 nights. Here are our experiences with it.

The PRObreeze mattress is designed to stay three degrees cooler than Tempur-Pedic’s most popular mattress

What distinguishes the Tempur-breeze° series of mattresses from previous beds is how cool these models stay. There are four different styles to choose from. The PRObreeze is designed to stay three degrees cooler than Tempur-Pedic’s most popular mattress, the Tempur-ProAdapt. The PRObreeze is available in medium firmness all-foam and medium hybrid. It’s made with original Tempur material memory foam.

Also in the product line is the LUXEbreeze mattress, which is supposed to be eight degrees cooler than the ProAdapt. It’s available in soft and firm. The LUXEbreeze has a support layer of ventilated Tempur-APR and is 13 inches thick.

All the styles feature a SmartClimate cooling cover, PureCool+ phase change material, and the Tempur-CM+ comfort layer, which is meant to be breathable by cycling out the humidity and heat normally trapped in mattresses. All styles are available in Twin Long, Double, Queen, King, Split King, California King, and Split California King. I tested the PRObreeze medium hybrid in King.

You can try your Tempur-Pedic mattress for up to 90 nights and return it if it’s not right for you. However, a $175 return shipping fee may apply. The Tempur-breeze° beds are backed by a 10-year warranty.

Tempur-Pedic has three power base models. The Tempur-Ergo Power Base is the middle-of-the-pack option. It features

QuietMode to combat snoring by tilting your mattress gently

PerfectSeat settings that put you in the ideal position for watching TV, working, and sleeping

Head tilt range of 57 degrees and foot raise range of 46 degrees

Two USB ports on each side

Two zones, two intensities, and three wave modes for massaging

Remote controls

Underbed lighting

Sleeptracker sensor that analyzes your sleep

Tempur-Pedic’s power bases are not eligible for return. However, there is a 25-year warranty on the frame, a 5-year warranty on parts only, and a 3-year warranty on parts and labor.

Setting up the PRObreeze mattress is easy with the help of white glove delivery

White glove delivery comes standard with Tempur-Pedic mattresses, foundations, and Tempur-Ergo power bases. This service includes in-home set-up and removal of your old mattress and foundation. Consequently, I did little set-up. Three people delivered the frame and mattress and removed my old pieces. It only took the team about an hour to set everything up for me. Though the delivery is built into the price of the bed, I recommend tipping your delivery people.

Once the bed was set up, my family and I had a blast toying around with the remote. We would giggle as we played with the different massage functions. My kindergartener still likes to adjust the head and foot tilt while I read him a bedtime story. That is to say, using the remote’s functions is intuitive. Though I eventually read the manual, we didn’t need it to start enjoying the Ergo’s features.

What makes the bed stand out

This is the Rolls Royce of beds.

I appreciate how cool the bed sleeps. I generally sleep hot, but the PRObreeze neutralizes the heat. At night, when I come back from using the bathroom, the heat has noticeably dissipated. My wife sleeps under a weighted blanket with our rat terrier burrowed in next to her. Even though the little guy is a furnace, Erin somehow avoids overheating thanks to the bed.

I’m a heavier fella who sleeps on his side and stomach, while my wife is average weight and mostly sleeps on her back. Despite our different sleeping styles, we both find the mattress to be comfortable and supportive. It’s a little firmer than I usually like, but it’s not so firm that sleeping on my side is uncomfortable.

The motion isolation for the PRObreeze is outstanding. Not only do I not notice if our dog or cats hop onto the bed until they are licking my face, but it also passed my tests with flying colors. To test motion transfer, I place a 12-ounce can of pop in the middle of the mattress. Then, I drop a 20-pound weight from four feet above the bed so that it lands about a foot from the can. If the can falls over, the motion isolation is inferior. If it stays up drop after drop, then the bed has great motion transfer isolation. With this mattress, the can stayed upright after each drop of the weight.

We have an excellent projector in our living room. Yet, with the Ergo Power Base, my wife and I fall for the temptation of streaming shows on my tiny 15-inch laptop screen in bed. Our couches are comfortable, but during long viewing sessions, they start to become less so. Consequently, when we’re binge-watching “Letterkenny” or “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” we opt for lying in the bed’s “Zero G” position. I like that the mattress doesn’t bunch up after repeated adjustments.

The massage functions work exactly as advertised. You can use the remote to effortlessly adjust the massage zones no matter what position you are in. And, you can choose between two intensity levels for the head and/or foot as well as three wave modes. I like that you can fall asleep during the massage, and it turns off on its own after 30 minutes.

The most innovative feature of the Tempur-Pedic Ergo Power Base is the Sleeptracker. Using sensors installed on top of the base near the head, the Sleeptracker can collect data, such as heart rate, breathing, air quality, and more, to analyze your sleep and make recommendations for how to improve your rest. I was able to access this information on the stats-packed app. I also receive an email each morning summarizing my previous night’s sleep.

Cons to consider

The biggest negative is that standard king fitted sheets don’t stay on the PRObreeze when you adjust it regularly. I’ve tried a variety of high-quality sheets, and they all slip at the corners. However, I’ve found that sheet strap suspenders do an impressive job of combating this problem. I bought these suspenders from Monochef for about $10 on Amazon.

The bed is also hard to move, though once it’s in position, you won’t want to move it. Though I was not able to track down the precise weight, the mattress is heavier than most I’ve tested and difficult to rotate. And, the Ergo Power Base is also substantial. If you plan on moving often, you’ll want plenty of help with the bed.

The last negative is the edge support. When I sit on the side of the bed, the mattress sinks significantly. Also, when I lay on the very edge, I fall off more easily than with other mattresses. That said, I have yet to fall off the side of the bed or even feel like I’m about to.

The bottom line

The PRObreeze and Ergo Power Base are the best mattress and bed frame combination I’ve ever slept on, but the price is a lot.

Should you buy it?

Costing more than many decent used cars, the PRObreeze with Ergo Power Base is going to be outside of most consumers’ budgets. However, Tempur-Pedic offers interest-free payment plans that knock the price down to about $200 per month for three years.

You can also save about $600 by choosing a single King frame instead of the Split King. This means that rather than the two sides of the bed moving independently of each other, the bed will move as one. For the most part, when my wife and I are in bed together, we have it in the same position.

What model should you get?

If you share a bed with another adult, you will want at least a queen-sized bed. And, unless you are a smaller couple or sleep while holding each other, a King or California King is preferable.

If you and your partner prefer drastically different head or foot tilt positions, then a split King or split California King will be best. Erin and I slept on a uniform King mattress with split King frames. So, when she adjusted her side of the bed, the mattress would adjust slightly on my side. This wasn’t an issue for us, but if this is unacceptable, then you’ll want a split mattress. We didn’t go this route because we didn’t want a small chasm between us. Plus, it costs about $2,100 more for a mattress.

The PRObreeze did a great job of keeping my wife and me cool, but if you have a little extra to spend and staying cool through the night is your number one concern, go with the LUXEbreeze. I would have chosen the LUXEbreeze for this review, but it only comes in firm and soft, not medium. If you are heavier or sleep on your back, go with the firm. Soft will be better for petite individuals and side sleepers.

What are your alternatives?

I’ve only tested one other mattress and adjustable base combination: the Saatva Solaire with the Lineal Adjustable Base, which retails for $6,393 for the King. The set comes with an organic cotton sheet set designed for use with the “upper-flex” mattress, which is like a split King, only just the head half is split. White glove delivery is also included. The Solaire is an adjustable bed that uses air pressure to adjust the firmness. There are 50 different firm levels.

If the Saatva and Tempur-Pedic beds don’t interest you, we encourage you to check out our guide to the best mattresses.

Pros: White glove delivery; long warranties; the mattress sleeps cool, has unparalleled motion transfer isolation, and medium firmness to suit a variety of sleeping styles; the frame massages, tilts the head and feet, tracks your sleep quality, and helps neutralize snoring

Cons: Expensive, hard to get sheets to stay on, subpar edge support, hard to move