The new ‘Tenet’ trailer is a feast for ‘Harry Potter’ fans

Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” is set to be a feast for “Harry Potter” fans, with three key actors from the Wizarding World reuniting for this epic movie.

Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, and Clémence Poésy all team up for “Tenet” after starring in various “Harry Potter” movies.

Robert Pattinson appeared in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” as Cedric Diggory, a Hufflepuff student and Triwizard champion who is murdered by Peter Pettigrew. When Diggory’s father eventually sees his son’s dead body, it’s one of the saddest, most tear-inducing moments of the entire eight-film series

Pattinson plays a character in “Tenet” whose name we do not know yet, but he looks set to be a key part of the movie as the main character’s (John David Washington) right-hand man. Pattinson’s character is said to be brought in by Washington to aid in his quest to prevent WWIII. It’s also suggested Pattinson’s character could be a demolitions expert of sorts as he plots to crash a plane through a building at the end of the trailer.

Clémence Poésy played another Triwizard champion in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” – Beauxbatons student Fleur Delacour, who doesn’t complete the second or third tasks in the Goblet of Fire. Fleur ends up marrying Bill Weasley, and it’s their wedding in “The Deathly Hallows – Part 1” where death eaters attack the burrow and Harry, Ron, and Hermione are forced to flee to Tottenham Court Road in London.

Again, we don’t know the name of Poésy’s character in “Tenet,” but she looks to have another crucial part as an expert on… the future? The past? Using guns in the future to affect the past? We aren’t sure yet, but she does teach Washington not to “fire a bullet,” but to “catch the bullet” in one of the trailer’s many cool moments.

Kenneth Branagh played the fabulous and fraudulent Gilderoy Lockhart in the series’ second entry, “The Chamber of Secrets.” Lockhart is a famous wizard known for impressive exploits who takes the Defence Against the Dark Arts job at Hogwarts, where it is soon found out he is a fraud having taking credit for the achievements of other wizards and erasing their memories with a spell. Lockhart eventually loses his own memory with a backfired spell in the Chamber itself.

According to the Wikipedia page of “Tenet,” Branagh plays “a Russian terrorist who seeks to create World War III with an ability to communicate with the future.” Indeed, he sports a pretty convincing Russian accent in the movie, and tells Washington he chose “the wrong profession” when the latter says he’d like to die old. This gruff-looking role is a far cry from the flamboyant Lockhart.

While this is the first time both that Pattinson and Poésy are working with Nolan, this is Branagh’s second film with the acclaimed director. He previously starred as Commander Bolton in Nolan’s revered, Oscar-winning WWII movie “Dunkirk.”

“Tenet” is due to hit theatres on 17 July, and you can read more about the movie’s mind-boggling trailer here.

