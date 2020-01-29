Tesla reports 4th-quarter earnings on Wednesday amid a record-breaking stock rally. Here’s what 4 Wall Street analysts are talking about.

caption Elon Musk dances outside Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory. source Reuters

Tesla reports fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financials after markets close.

The earnings report is important as it comes amid a record-breaking rally for Tesla stock. Since the company’s third-quarter earnings release in October, shares have surged nearly 120%.

Here’s what four analysts are saying about the automaker ahead of the earnings report.

Tesla, the Elon Musk-led automaker, will report its much-anticipated fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financials Wednesday after markets close.

Wall Street expects Tesla to report about $336 million in profit on $7.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. The company posted $7.1 billion in revenue and $390 million in profit during the same period last year.

The earnings report is important following the stock’s meteoric climb since Tesla’s third-quarter 2019 results in October. Tesla reported a surprise return to profitability in the quarter, sparking a rally that’s sent the stock price up nearly 120% since.

The rally continued fueled by Tesla’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 vehicle delivery numbers, which were released in early January. In addition, there’s been optimism around the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Analysts and investors will be closely watching the company’s margins and full-year 2020 guidance in the Wednesday report. It’s also hoped that the company will give an update on the status of its ramp-up in China, the construction of its Gigafactory in Berlin, and the timing of its Model Y launch or at least further information on the vehicle’s pre-production progress.

The stock price has both re-energized investors betting for the company and roiled short-sellers, or those banking that the stock will go down. As the stock price has surged, Tesla has become the most valuable US automaker of all time, surpassed the market values of Volkswagen and the combined values of Ford and GM, and put Musk closer than ever to a $346 million payout.

At the same time, some analysts are starting to caution investors that Tesla’s rally is too much too fast. In January, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recommended selling the equity for the first time in seven years. Still, Morgan Stanley expects that the company will report strong results Wednesday, according to a Tuesday note from the bank.

Tesla has gained roughly 36% year-to-date and was $566.90 per share at Tuesday’s close.

Here’s what four analysts are saying about Tesla ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings release after the bell.

Roth Capital Partners: “We see outsize risk”

Price target: $249

Rating: Sell

“It is well understood Tesla will report an impressive 4Q19 result after disclosure of 112k deliveries against 105k in production,” wrote Craig Irwin of Roth Capital Partners in a Tuesday note.

He continued: “The 7k units sold out of the channel should drive a ~$350m benefit to cash flows, stronger margins, and higher earnings vs. 3Q19 levels. With the $100bn mkt cap, we estimate this implies expectations of a 550k-600k 2020 deliveries guide, vs our current 460k estimate.”

Still, Irwin reiterated his “sell” rating on the equity as the stock is “egregiously overvalued” at current levels. “We see outsize risk for Tesla executing on a chunky 2020 deliveries guide, which seems implied by the current $100bn valuation,” he wrote.

Morgan Stanley: “Results and outlook must be strong” to support stock rally

Price target: $360

Price target: $360

Rating: Underweight

Tesla’s “4Q margins and full year 2020 demand outlook will be in focus. We believe that results and outlook must be strong to support the recent rally … and we expect them to be,” Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Tuesday.

Jonas forecasts fourth-quarter auto gross margin to be 19.7% before credits, versus 20.8% in the third quarter. “We believe the company has several levers at its disposal (including service revenue, revenue recognition from OTA updates and provision timing) to provide decent support in gross margins until the China plant is sufficiently ramped by mid-year,” he wrote.

In addition, Jonas forecasts 2020 full-year deliveries of 489,000 units, up 36% on the year. Morgan Stanley said it believes investors will focus on any commentary around the status of the China Gigafactory ramp-up, as well as the status of construction on Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory.

JMP Securities: “It has been remarkable to watch the stock appreciate”

Price target: N/A

Price target: N/A

Rating: Market perform

“We believe the unit and gross margin outlook for this year will be the most important pieces of information to focus on,” Joseph Osha of JMP Securities wrote in a Tuesday note.

He continued: “It has been remarkable to watch the stock appreciate, and even though we think some of the move is merited given TSLA’s competitive position, we do not think the stock is attractively valued at this point.”

“Any stock sitting on a 25x multiple of EBITDA is vulnerable to negative surprises, and even considering our above-consensus unit outlook we believe the market is more likely to react to a near-term reversal in gross margins.”

Osha writes that Wall Street estimates for 2020 deliveries appear low: “it is hard to see how a company coming out of 2019 on an annualized run rate of 448K units can only ship 464K in 2020, even as a new factory ramps.” He also notes that the fourth quarter of 2019 should see depreciation from Shanghai included into the P&L for the first time.

Oppenheimer: Shares have rallied to “uncharted territory”

Price target: $612

Rating: Outperform

“Given TSLA shares having rallied to uncharted territory, we highlight what we view as critical variables to watch for on TSLA shares and specifically for this Wednesday’s results,” wrote Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer in a note Monday. He added that investors will likely be watching Tesla’s 2020 delivery guidance, margin, and free cash flow numbers closely.

On Tesla’s 2020 guidance: “While the consensus estimate remains 465K vehicles in 2020, we believe investor expectations are closer to ~480K-plus, which we view as reasonable to achieve.”

Rusch anticipates Tesla will have automotive general margins “in line or above consensus of 21.9% and guide to GM headwinds in 1H20 due to seasonal weakness and China under-utilization while highlighting potential for China cost structure at full ramp,” which will drive free cash flow.

Rusch also wrote Monday that he expects “limited information” on Tesla’s incremental technology development and National Highway Travel Safety Administration investigations. He does, however, “anticipate incremental information on TSLA’s insurance offering take rate. We also believe there is speculation among investors that TSLA could begin underwriting select leases.”