Elon Musk says Tesla’s ‘battery day’ in May will be ‘the most exciting day’ in company history

Tesla’s rescheduled battery event will likely be in late May, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday.

On a conference call, Musk said it will likely be the “most exciting” in Tesla’s history.

In 2019, Tesla held a “autonomy day” where it showed off its partially self-driving tech.

He was referring to “battery day,” an event the electric automaker intended to host in April to show off its technology soon, but was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Musk said on a conference call, that symposium is most likely set for the third week of May and will either be in Texas or California, “depending on what we are allowed to do.”

Texas is likely an option because the state plans to lift some restrictions and restart businesses on Friday, starting with restaurants and retail stores at a quarter of their capacity.

Earlier this week, Musk praised Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan, saying we must “FREE AMERICA NOW” and “Bravo Texas!“

When he first announced battery day, Musk heralded the event as “a comprehensive review of cell chemistry, module and pack, architecture, and manufacturing plan that has a clear roadmap to a terawatt-hour per year.”

In 2019, Tesla held an “autonomy day” where it showed off its partially self-driving technology to journalists, investors, and analysts.