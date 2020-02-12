Tesla is recalling 15,000 Model Xs because of a power steering issue

The Tesla Model X.

Tesla

Tesla is recalling most of the Model X SUVs it built before October 2016 due to an issue with their power steering, the electric-car maker said on its website.

The recall will affect 15,000 vehicles, Reuters reported.

