Confidential Tesla and SpaceX documents were leaked online after one of their suppliers was hacked

caption Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Tesla and SpaceX documents have been leaked online by a ransomware that hacked one of their suppliers, TechCrunch reported.

Nondisclosure agreements involving both companies have been posted on a public website, according to TechCrunch’s report.

The supplier, Visser Precision, told Business Insider it’s “operating normally” while it investigates the incident.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla and SpaceX documents have been leaked online after one of their suppliers was hacked, TechCrunch reported.

A representative for the supplier, Visser Precision, confirmed to Business Insider that company data had been accessed or stolen in a “criminal cybersecurity incident.” The representative said “business is operating normally” while the company investigates the incident.

Security experts told TechCrunch that the DoppelPaymer ransomware was responsible for the hack. DoppelPaymer demands a ransom in exchange for declining to publish the stolen files, and so far, nondisclosure agreements involving Tesla and SpaceX have been posted on a public website, according to TechCrunch’s report.

Documents from Boeing and Lockheed Martin are also on the site, TechCrunch reported. Last year, DoppelPaymer targeted Chile’s government and Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned petroleum company.

“We are aware of the situation with Visser Precision and are following our standard response process for potential cyber incidents related to our supply chain,” a Lockheed Martin representative told Business Insider.

Tesla, SpaceX, and Boeing did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

In 2018, Tesla’s Amazon Web Services account was hacked to mine cryptocurrency.

Reach TechCrunch’s full story here.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com. You can also reach out on Signal at 646-768-4712 or email this reporter’s encrypted address at mmatousek@protonmail.com.