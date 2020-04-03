Tesla surges 17% after delivering more cars than expected amid the coronavirus pandemic

source Getty/Justin Sullivan

Tesla delivered 88,400 cars in the first quarter of 2020, the company announced Thursday, exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Shares jumped as much as 17% in premarket trading Friday.

The results come after Tesla had to close some factories amid the coronavirus pandemic as they were deemed “non-essential” business.

Tesla delivered about 88,400 cars in the first quarter of 2020, the company announced Thursday, adding that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more. That topped Wall Street expectations that the electric-vehicle maker would deliver 79,908 units, according to FactSet data.

“Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct,” the company said in a statement.

The quarter is a slight dip from the end of last year, when Tesla delivered 112,000 vehicles, but a jump from first quarter 2019, when the company delivered 63,000 cars.

Some Tesla factories in the US remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 23, the company had to shutter its Fremont, California, factory following being deemed “non-essential” business.

Tesla stock has not been immune to the current market rout and increased volatility caused by the coronavirus crisis. Still, the stock has stayed in the green following an epic rally where shares gained more than 200% from October 2019 through its all-time February high.

There could be pain ahead, however, as the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen and could weigh on second-quarter results.

Tesla has gained about 9% year-to-date through Thursday’s close.