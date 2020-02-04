One of Tesla’s top bulls downgrades the stock amid its record run

Tesla’s record 20% surge has seen shares double so far in 2020, hitting a new record high of roughly $939 per share Tuesday. It’s also led one of the automaker’s top bulls to downgrade shares.

Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research on Tuesday downgraded shares of Tesla to “neutral” from “buy” and reaffirmed his $800 price target on the equity. Ferragu has been a long-time Tesla bull and has had the highest Tesla price target on Wall Street a number of times.

“The stock is still attractively valued for the long run,” with shares priced in the middle of the firm’s range of 2025 expectations, Ferragu wrote in a note Tuesday. New Street expects Tesla will trade between $1,100 and $1,700 per share by 2025, which translates to a range of $640 and $960 per share at the beginning of 2021, according to the note.

But, there are “limited sources of further appreciation in the next 12 months,” Ferragu wrote as a main reason for downgrading the stock.

The rest of 2020 is expected to play out fine, according to the note, “but it is largely expected, and we see some risks on the stock.” Those include the end of what could be a short squeeze, the potential for a miss on gross margins in the first quarter of 2020, and the Model Y launch disrupting Model 3 momentum.

On the positive side, Ferragu expects that Tesla will beat expectations for deliveries in the first-quarter and full-year 2020, and he expects positive gross margin developments and 800,000 production capacity achieved before year end. Going forward, he also sees a number of reasons the stock could be worth more, including captive insurance, potential profits from energy storage, and self-driving capabilities that could boost margins.

But none of those things is expected to come into play in 2020, according to the note. Tesla remains attractive in the long term, but “has an unattractive risk profile for the rest of the year,” Ferragu wrote, adding, “buy on weakness only.”

Ferragu last boosted his Tesla price target in January ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings. At the time, his $800 price target was the highest on Wall Street, and it remained in the top position until Bill Selesky of Argus Research raised his Tesla price target to $808 on Monday.

Tesla has a consensus price target of $466.78 and eight “buy” ratings, 11 “hold” ratings, and 18 “sell” ratings from Wall Street analysts covering the equity, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla has gained roughly 87% year-to-date through Monday’s close.

source Markets Insider

