Traders betting against Tesla have lost $2 billion in just 7 days this year as the stock has surged

Traders shorting shares of Tesla have $2 billion in mark-to-market losses as of Thursday, seven trading days into 2020, according to financial-analytics firm S3 Partners.

Tesla stock has surged 18% this year through Wednesday’s close.

The rally has brought Tesla’s market value to new highs. It’s worth more than Ford and GM combined, and is the highest-valued US automaker ever.

Tesla short-sellers are having a tough start to 2020.

Traders who are betting against the automaker have roughly $2 billion in mark-to-market losses so far this year, according to data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners.

That’s a steep loss only seven trading days into 2020. The losses are due to Tesla’s most recent rally – shares have surged 18% through Wednesday’s close on solid vehicle delivery numbers and optimism around the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai.

In 2019, traders betting against Tesla had $2.9 billion in mark-to-market losses for the entire year, according to S3. At the start of 2019, Tesla was a profitable short as the stock lost roughly 46% between January and the yearly low in June.

But since then, Tesla rebounded. The stock price has nearly doubled since October, when Tesla posted a surprise return to profit in its third quarter 2019 earnings. The rally has also pushed its market value to roughly $89 billion, making it the highest-valued US automaker ever, worth more than the market values of rivals Ford and GM combined.

At least two Wall Street analysts think that the recent highs could be a peak for Tesla. On Wednesday, CFRA downgraded Tesla to “sell” from “hold,” and on Thursday Baird downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

Even one analyst who did not change his rating issued a warning about Tesla’s recent climb. “We have become incrementally cautious on the stock, given its huge recent surge in price,” Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein wrote Thursday.

In addition, he said, there’s the potential for “weaker margins in Q4 and seasonal softness in Q1 following subsidy eliminations in the US and the Netherlands.” Sacconaghi has rated Tesla “market-perform.”

Shares of Tesla traded down as much as 3.8% during trading Thursday.