Traders betting against Tesla have lost $3.3 billion less than a month into 2020. Many are still holding onto their short positions.

Tesla short-sellers are down $3.3 billion year-to-date as of Tuesday’s close, according to data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners.

Those losses have been fueled by the stock’s 31% gains in the same timeframe.

Still, there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of short covering in the last week, according to S3 Partners. That means that even as costs mount, traders betting against Tesla are holding onto their positions.

Call it sticking to your guns.

Even as Tesla reached fresh highs in the first weeks of January, some short-sellers are still holding onto their positions, betting that the stock is primed to decline after surging more than 100% in four months.

“The fundamentals in my view just don’t support it,” Tom Thornton, a former trader who runs Hedge Fund Telemetry told Markets Insider in an interview. Thornton doubled his short position in Tesla on Tuesday, January 14, when the stock price surged and closed at $537 per share, a fresh high it’s since blown past.

On Wednesday, when the stock surged 8.4% to a record $593.3 per share in intraday trading, Thornton confirmed that he’s not covering his position.

“This crazy stock continues to amaze me,” he said.

Tesla’s record run

As of Tuesday’s close, Tesla short-sellers had as much as $3.3 billion in mark-to-market losses so far in 2020, according to data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners. That’s surpassed 2019’s performance, where Tesla shorts were down $2.89 billion mark-to-market for the entire year.

The losses have been spurred by a huge run that’s sent Tesla’s stock up 31% as of Tuesday’s close. Shares rebounded following a surprise return to profitability in the third quarter of 2019 and continued to gain, fueled by solid vehicle delivery numbers and optimism around its new factory in China.

The electric-car maker has hit a number of important milestones during the rally – its market capitalization beat Ford’s 1999 record to make it the highest-valued US automaker of all time, it surpassed the values of Ford and GM combined, and it rose above $100 billion in market value, edging out Volkswagen and starting the clock to unlocking the first tranche of CEO Elon Musk’s mega-compensation package.

It was also briefly the most-shorted stock in the US, beating out Apple even though the tech giant is much larger than Tesla.

Shorts still in the game

Amid Tesla’s gains, traders betting against the automaker are digging in their heels. There has not been a tremendous amount of short covering, as Tesla hit multiple all-time highs in the last week, according to data from S3 Partners.

“Shares short remain in the 26.5 million range and borrows are still trading at general collateral levels,” S3 told Markets Insider in an email. What that means is that the cost to borrow shares to short Tesla is not high.

The situation illuminates a seemingly constant struggle between Tesla longs and shorts. Even though the stock has caused pain on both sides, it’s amassed such a cult following that those who love or hate it find it difficult to completely bow out of their trade.

Mark Spiegel, the manager of hedge fund Stanphyl Capital Management, wrote in a December 31 letter to investors that he’d trimmed the fund’s Tesla short position to 10% from 20% of the portfolio. The stock’s gains had become “decoupled with reality,” he told Markets Insider in an interview.

But on January 14, Spiegel re-upped his short bet, he told Markets Insider. He increased the position on the theory that this was “finally the blow-off top” for the stock.

Other hedge funds might be holding on even after taking a beating last year. David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital returned 14% in 2019, underperforming the S&P 500’s 29% gain, due to positions including his short bet against Tesla, a letter to investors confirmed.

In November 2019, famous short-seller Jim Chanos confirmed that he was still a Tesla bear and said “it remains one of our biggest and our best short positions” when it was rumored that he had covered his short position. Neither Einhorn or Chanos was available to comment further for this article.

The long game

Even some Wall Street analysts are starting to doubt that Tesla’s rally will last much longer. On January 16, Morgan Stanley recommended selling Tesla shares for the first time in more than seven years, saying that there’s more downside risk than upside after the stock’s recent rally.

“Near-term momentum and sentiment around the stock is admittedly very strong, but we ultimately question the sustainability of the momentum,” Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley wrote in the Thursday note.

Still, there are many bullish investors and analysts who think Tesla has plenty of room to run. Following the stock’s early 2020 surge, a slew of analysts have updated price targets on the equity.

On January 21, Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research reclaimed the title of “highest Wall Street Tesla price target” when he slapped the automaker with an $800 target price, roughly 57% higher than where shares closed Friday, January 17.

What happens next for longs and shorts

Short-sellers could play an important part in Tesla’s rally going forward, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

“The recent rally may be the final tipping point for the mother of all short squeezes. If shorts begin to cover in size, expect the Tesla rally to get turbo charged to even higher levels,” Dusaniwsky wrote in a note January 13.

He continued: “With 2020 losses mounting, we should see a continuation and probably an acceleration of Tesla’s multi-month short squeeze. Short sellers with lower P&L pain thresholds will be the first to cover along with shorts looking to call the top of Tesla’s present rally. The long-term Tesla shorts with strong convictions will most certainly hang on the longest.”