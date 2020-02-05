‘Everybody has a pain threshold’: The Big Short’s Steve Eisman explains why he covered his Tesla short awhile ago

source Paramount Pictures

Steve Eisman of “The Big Short” fame covered his short Tesla position “awhile ago,” he said in a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg TV.

Tesla’s stock has had a parabolic rise – shares have more than doubled this year alone.

“Everybody has a pain threshold, and when a stock becomes unmoored from valuation because it has certain dynamic growth aspects to it, and has cult-like aspects to it, you have to just walk away,” Eisman said.

Watch Tesla trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Tesla‘s record rally has meant some of the most prominent short-sellers have covered their positions betting against the Elon Musk-led automaker.

Steve Eisman, who was portrayed by Steve Carell in “The Big Short,” said that he covered his Tesla short position “awhile ago” in a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg TV.

“Everybody has a pain threshold, and when a stock becomes unmoored from valuation because it has certain dynamic growth aspects to it, and has cult-like aspects to it, you have to just walk away,” said Eisman, a senior portfolio manager at Eisman Group Neuberger Berman.

Eisman went on to say that he doesn’t see a good reason the stock has surged so much – shares have doubled this year alone, and have gained as much as 300% in six months.

“Sometimes things can’t be explained that well, and if you’re short you have to walk away,” he said. “There’s no glory in losing money.”

Short-sellers betting against Tesla are down more than $8 billion in mark-to-market losses in 2020 alone, according to data from financial-analytics firm S3 Partners. Still, there are some shorts who are holding onto their positions as they believe the stock is bound to decline. On Wednesday, noted short-seller Andrew Left said he’s short Tesla, going back on a promise he made in 2018 that he’d never bet against the automaker again.

Tesla has gained 112% year-to-date through Tuesday’s close.